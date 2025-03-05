Untappd Reveals the 2nd Annual Untappd Community Awards, Celebrating the World’s Top-Rated Beers

The Untappd Community Awards are a worldwide celebration of the best and top-rated beers.

Recognizing the Untappd Community’s top-rated beers of 2024, featuring over 25,000 award-winning beers from 7,000+ breweries across 50 countries.

We're incredibly grateful to the Untappd community for recognizing our dedication to hard work, innovation, and quality,” — Rob Tod - Allagash Brewing Company

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a wildly successful debut, the Untappd Community Awards return for a second year. Last year, Untappd, the app connecting brewers, retailers, and beer enthusiasts globally, celebrated the best in beer, recognizing 25,302 beers from nearly 7,500 breweries in 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and 50 countries worldwide. Powered by ratings from nearly 11 million beer lovers on the world’s largest search, discovery, and ratings platform for craft beer enthusiasts, the inaugural awards shined a spotlight on the world’s most beloved beer across 268 beer substyles.Building on that momentum, the Untappd Community Awards , presented by Ollie brewery management software, doubles down on its mission to celebrate the craft beer community, honoring 25,462 of the world’s top-rated beers from 7,033 breweries across the globe.In the United States, 3,444 breweries brewed a beer winning an Untappd Community Award in at least one style at the national or state level. The 10 U.S. breweries that produced the highest number of award-winning brews at a state or national level include Tree House Brewing Company (Charlton, MA), Sapwood Cellars Brewery (Columbia, MD), Hill Farmstead Brewery (Greensboro, VT), Schilling Beer Co (Littleton, NH), Dogfish Head Craft Brewery (Milton, DE), Anchorage Brewing Company (Anchorage, AK), Boiler Brewing Co (Lincoln, NE), Side Project Brewing (Saint Louis, MO), Fox Farm Brewery (Salem, CT), and Fabled Brew Works (Erlanger, KY).To qualify, beers had to receive a minimum of 50 ratings from unique Untappd users in 2024. Award winners were selected for substyles in all geographies in which at least three products in the substyle qualified with 50 unique ratings.The highest-rated beer in the United States in 2024 was Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout (2024), an imperial/double stout from Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. in Decorah, IA. Rounding out the top five were Double Barrel Coconut Killa AF from Lincoln, NE’s Boiler Brewing Co., Double Barrel Pear Leto (Copper Wax) and Double Barrel Pear Leto from Mortalis Brewing Company in Avon, NY, and Seven Years in Heaven from Pulpit Rock Brewing Company in Decorah, IL. The entire list includes beers from up-and-coming breweries alongside some of the most recognized in the country.“For 30 years, our mission at Allagash has been to create new and exciting beer experiences for people. We're incredibly grateful to the Untappd community for recognizing our dedication to hard work, innovation, and quality,” said Rob Tod, founder at Allagash, which nabbed twenty total Untappd Community Awards this year, including a gold for its iconic flagship witbier. “Allagash White has been our pride and joy since the very beginning, and it's truly humbling to see how deeply it still resonates. Heartfelt congratulations to all the other winners who make this community so exceptional.”Outside of the United States, Pühaste Brewery in Tartu, Estonia, was the top award winner for the second year in a row, with 55 beers placing in the top three within the country. The order of the remaining top 10 international brewers in terms of total beer award count was Mikkeller (Copenhagen, Denmark), Salikatt (Stavanger, Norway), Põhjala (Tallinn, Estonia), Omnipollo (Sundbyberg, Sweden), Polly’s Brew Co. (Mold, Wales), Brew Your Mind (Szekszárd, Hungary), WarPigs Brewpub (Copenhagen, Denmark), Alder Beer Co. (Seregno, Italy), and Garage Project (Wellington, New Zealand).For the second consecutive year, The Netherlands was the most-awarded country outside North America. Leading the charge, Jopen secured its place among the top breweries, with the second-most awarded beers in Holland.“Since the start of Jopen, 30 years ago, we have found that brewing beers in a different way, instead of copy-pasting popular beers, should be the characteristic of our brewery,” said Michel Ordeman, founder and head brewer of Jopen in the Netherlands, which earned nearly 20 accolades, including a gold for the country’s top-ranked Red Ale. “We are proud and humbled that so many beer lovers have rewarded our beers with high ratings. We thank Untappd for creating this platform where beer lovers can unite and share their thoughts over the beautiful product that beer is. We want to congratulate all other winners and encourage them to maintain quality and diversity in flavors.”The highest-rated beverages in top Untappd geographies outside of the United States included Bere Noah’s ECSTASY (Romania), Deciduous (Double Barrel Grand Reserve) from Counterpart Brewing (Canada), Track Brewing Company’s Lunar II (England), Deciduous (Double Barrel Grand Reserve) (Vanilla) from Counterpart Brewing (Canada), Spartacus Brewing’s I (One) (Brazil), Chritje60 from Kraom Beer (Netherlands), Coniferous (Willett) from Counterpart Brewing (Canada), Monkey Brew’s Beelzebub (Norway), and TIMES 8 Bourbon Barrel Aged from LERVIG (Norway).Please visit the Untappd Community Awards to search for award winners across all geographies and beer substyles, access the awards press kit, learn more about the awards criteria, and for additional information, including FAQs.About UntappdAvailable for free in the App Store and on Google Play, Untappd is the leading app for beer and breweries, with over 11 million users globally. The Untappd app allows users to search and discover beers, breweries, and retail establishments with great beer selections. Untappd’s Untappd for Business product helps bars, restaurants, breweries, and other retailers manage and promote beer, wine, spirits, and food menus in nearly 80 countries. Untappd has been recognized by TIME, The New York Times, and the Washington Post as a top Food & Beverage app.

