March 4, 2025

Supreme Court of Maryland holds off-site oral arguments at Montgomery College

ROCKVILLE, Md. – On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the Supreme Court of Maryland held oral arguments in Montgomery County. The arguments were held at Montgomery College in the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center auditorium and livestreamed. The Supreme Court of Maryland holds off-site oral arguments at secondary or post-secondary educational institutions twice a term year at geographically diverse locations. This marks the third year that the Supreme Court has held oral arguments outside the city of Annapolis.

“The Maryland Judiciary continues to advance our mission to provide fair, efficient, and effective justice for all by promoting public understanding of the Supreme Court of Maryland through off-site oral arguments,” said Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, Supreme Court of Maryland. “By conducting oral arguments at various educational institutions across the state, students, teachers, and community members have the opportunity to observe and learn about the Maryland judicial system. I want to thank the staff at Montgomery College for their support of this program and allowing us to hold oral arguments on their campus.”

Three hundred and twenty students from six different Montgomery County Public Schools participated, including Quince Orchard High School, Northwood High School, Springbrook High School, Montgomery Blair High School, Seneca Valley High School, and Thomas Edison High School of Technology.

“It was a great honor to bring the Supreme Court of Maryland to Montgomery County,” said Justice Steven B. Gould, Supreme Court of Maryland, who represents the Seventh Appellate Judicial Circuit (Montgomery County). “Today’s off-site oral arguments provided the students in attendance with a wonderful opportunity to watch the Supreme Court of Maryland in action. I join Chief Justice Fader in thanking all of the students and staff at Montgomery College for making today happen.”

After oral arguments were heard, college and local high school students participated in a question-and-answer session with the justices covering topics such as judicial procedures, their paths to the bench, and educational advice for aspiring jurists.

"Youth, especially students, are often catalysts for social change, and many Supreme Court cases in our country’s history reflect the issues students care about," said Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor. "Learning and experiencing how the Supreme Court works opens up the path to understanding how the law works in our country, at the local, state and national level. We are creating learning experiences that will not only guide them when they make their professional choices but also guide them when they become eligible to vote and function as active members of American society.”

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in two cases – Estefany Martinez v. Amazon.com Services LLC and Fred Cromartie v. State of Maryland.

The Supreme Court’s off-site oral arguments are made possible by the Amended Administrative Order on the Supreme Court of Maryland Sitting Temporarily Outside of the City of Annapolis. The justice from the host circuit selects the educational institution to hold oral arguments, with the approval of the full Supreme Court.

The Appellate Court of Maryland also holds oral arguments outside of Annapolis. Under current Maryland law, the Appellate Court sits only in Annapolis with one exception: the court’s chief judge can set arguments at either of Maryland’s law schools. The Appellate Court has traditionally held one day of oral arguments at University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in the fall and at University of Baltimore School of Law in the spring.

