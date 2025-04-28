Media Advisory: District Court in Baltimore City offers Schools in the Court program for high school students

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 28, 2025

District Court in Baltimore City offers Schools in the Court program for high school students

The District Court of Maryland in Baltimore City presents an eye-opening program for Baltimore City high school students. The students learn about the legal consequences of being charged with criminal offenses and receive valuable tools and strategies that will assist them when making life-choices. Educational information about substance abuse, crisis intervention services, and other community resources are provided. Attorneys, law enforcement, and other professionals discuss career paths and provide information about educational opportunities. Guest speakers share personal stories about the life-changing effects resulting from poor decision-making. Through this initiative, young people will be engaged in meaningful discussions about their futures, helping them to better understand the importance of positive decision- making. The court, legal professionals, and guest speakers challenge the students to envision a brighter future for themselves.

WHO: Students from Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School (MERVO)

District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey

Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer, District Court in Baltimore City

Judge Diana A.E. Smith, District Court in Baltimore City, presiding

Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Michelle Battle

Office of the Public Defender Recruitment and Hiring Director Durriyyah Holliman

Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) Director of Community Investment Tholyn Twyman

Baltimore City Police Department Detective Rashad Hamond and Officer Makinney Walker

Baltimore City Sheriff Deputy Lawrence Dotts and Deputy Gary Young

Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Jalonda Johnson and Captain Detta Wise

Baltimore City Health Department Community Engagement Liaison Rania Mohamed, Joanna Mack, M.S.

Baltimore Behavioral Health System Prevention Coordinator Devin Waters

Morgan State University Student Shuwonjah Jeffrey WHAT: Schools in the Court Program WHEN: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. WHERE: Baltimore City District Court

Courtroom 1

5800 Wabash Avenue

Baltimore, MD 21215

Cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during the program.

