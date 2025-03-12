FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 12, 2025

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Media Advisory:

Sentencing hearing for Adnan Syed via Zoom

WHAT: The Circuit Court for Baltimore City will hold a Zoom hearing for the imposition of sentencing for Adnan Syed, cases 199103042, 199103043, and 199103045, per the final opinion issued by Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer on March 6, 2025. WHEN: Friday, March 14, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. WHERE: This is an audio-only Zoom hearing. Members of the media can attend remotely via audio only by sending an email request to [email protected]. Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Mitchell Courthouse

100 North Calvert Street, Courtroom 203M

Baltimore, Maryland 21202

Per Maryland Code, Criminal Procedure, §1-201, the recording or broadcasting of criminal proceedings is prohibited. The use of electronic devices, including cell phones, cameras, and audio-visual equipment is prohibited or limited per the Maryland Judiciary’s policy on Cell Phones, Other Electronic Devices, and Cameras in Court Facilities.

Pursuant to Md. Rule 16-208, no person may use an electronic device to take screen captures, screenshots, photographs, videos, audio recordings, or make other electronic recordings within the courthouse, and no person may transmit, publish, or otherwise disseminate any such electronic audio or video recording, except as provided in the court’s previous Media Protocol Order.

No electronic devices can be used for audio or video recording or still photography in any location inside of the courthouse. No media conferences or interviews with attorneys, parties, or witnesses shall be conducted within the courthouse or within 50 feet of any entrance of the courthouse.

There is no designated media parking for the Zoom audio-only sentencing hearing. Media representatives must follow local parking ordinances and restrictions. Media representatives must not block pedestrian walkways or sidewalks and cannot restrict any public areas for media use.

The clerk of the court for the Circuit Court for Baltimore City is the official custodian of the case record. Any orders issued pertaining to the case can be found at the court’s Highlighted Cases web page.

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to cover the hearing or have questions.

###