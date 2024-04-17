SAP's Vahid Khamsi Delivers Keynote to address AI hype at Viamedici’s Innovation Day 2024

DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viamedici, a leader in Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM), announces keynote speaker Vahid Khamsi, SAP's SVP, Chief Operating Officer, and Head of Industry Transformation, to kick off the company’s 10th annual user conference, Innovation Day 2024, with a keynote address titled “Bridging The Gap Between AI Hype and Reality.”

Viamedici's 10th Annual Global MDM and PIM Customer Technology Conference encompasses cutting-edge Web 3.0 technologies, including GenAi, Blockchain, and Graph databases, along with industry requirements of sustainability, digital shelf management, and data optimization through Multi-Domain MDM.

“Over 80 percent of our users run SAP,” explains Jürgen Müller, CEO of Viamedici. “SAP plays a crucial role in our business ecosystem, and our solutions complement SAP’s systems. Mr. Khamsi's captivating presentation will bring a wealth of knowledge on digital transformation and effective data utilization that is highly relevant to our users and the broader landscape of technology in business.”

Innovation Day 2024

Innovation Day will be held at the stunning ZKM Center for Arts and Media in Karlsruhe, Germany, on April 18th and 19th. It is a global event that was established to provide Viamedici’s customers with an opportunity to share best practices and learn about the latest technologies and emerging industry trends.

In-Depth Sessions and Key Highlights:

Sustainability and Digital Product Passports(DPP): Baz Khuti, CEO of Sustain360° and Viamedici’s Global Vice President, Al Bissmeyer, discuss driving business growth amidst stringent sustainability regulations. Companies are under increasing pressure to meet the European Commission’s EcoDesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), which introduces the requirement for Digital Product Passports.

Launch of EPIM 5: A powerful, advanced enterprise solution

The launch of the EPIM 5 platform will provide industry-changing features, including:

-AI Hub and Gateway

-AI Functional Expansion

-Master Data Management Enhancement (Including Domain Experts)

-Real-Time Data Store Enhancements

-Digital Shelf Optimization

-Digital Product Passport & Sustainability Lifecycle Management

-Navigation and Usability Optimization

About Viamedici:

Established in 1999, Viamedici is a global leader in providing comprehensive MDM, PIM, DAM, and Dynamic Configuration / CPQ software solutions. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a track record of high adoption rates, Viamedici serves a diverse client base from its headquarters in Germany, its US organization, and its regional offices. Viamedici has received top awards based on customer feedback for MDM, PIM and Dynamic Configuration.

Event Details:

-Date: Thursday and Friday, April 18 – 19, 2024

-Location: ZKM Karlsruhe, Germany

-Availability: Limited to 300 seats/tickets

For more information and to secure your participation at the forefront of digital innovation, please visit Viamedici's website

https://www.viamedici.com.

About Vahid Khamsi

Mr. Khamsi is SVP, COO, and Head of Industry Transformation at SAP SE. In this capacity, he is charged with strengthening the go-to-market approach and driving product marketing and solution management across SAP´s solutions. Vahid has been based in Asia for 10 years and has been at SAP Headquarters since 2017. Before SAP, Vahid was a Principal at the Boston Consulting Group based in Singapore, advising CxOs on Digital Transformation.