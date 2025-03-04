Entrex Carbon Market Announces Filing of 2024 Annual Report and Management Discussion & Analysis with OTC Markets

Entrex Logo Entrex Florida Market Entrex Carbon Market - New Logo Stephen H. Watkins - CEO of Entrex

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc. (OTC: RGLG) today announced the filing of its 2024 Annual Report and Management Discussion & Analysis with OTC Markets."Over the past two years, we have worked diligently to complete the documentation required for our 2023 name, stock, and symbol changes. While this process has taken longer than anticipated, today marks a significant step forward as we file our 2024 annual statements, which include a Management Discussion and Analysis outlining both past performance and future initiatives," said Stephen H. Watkins , CEO of Entrex Carbon Market , Inc.Tom Harblin, Partner at Entrex, added: "The extended timeline for regulatory approvals has presented challenges for our ability to work with broker-dealers. However, with this filing, we are taking important steps to move forward and position the company for future opportunities."Watkins continued: "This filing represents progress toward achieving Pink Current status, which will allow brokers to engage with the company. Once that milestone is reached, we can focus on fostering investor interest, expanding our initiatives, and driving revenue growth. With 2025 off to a promising start, we look forward to continued momentum and progress in the months ahead."About Entrex Carbon Market:Entrex Carbon Market established a market to trade securitized fixed-income environmental projects and the associated carbon offsets. The company works with carbon offset project owners to create "compliance grade" carbon offsets which have been institutionalized by Wall Street brand name providers. Today, the company works with carbon projects to provide credible, institutional securities traded to customers through broker-dealers serving their client’s needs.For further information:Stephen H. Watkins, CEOEntrex Carbon Market, Inc(561) 465-7454 or 877-4-ENTREX

