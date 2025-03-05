Morae and ActiveNav Announce Strategic Partnership to Secure Unstructured and Dark Data

Partnership to Provide Technology-Enabled Solutions to Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms, and Other Professional Services Firms on a Global Scale

We are very impressed with ActiveNav’s ability to identify PII and client-matter data at scale, enabling us to either secure content by importing it into iManage or by managing it in place.” — David Malkinson, Senior Managing Director at Morae

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morae Global Corporation (“Morae”), the global leader in digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry, and ActiveNav , a leading innovator in data discovery and information governance, today announced a strategic partnership to address the challenges of securing unstructured and dark data. Combining their industry expertise, this global alliance is set to fortify information governance and compliance capabilities for corporate legal departments, law firms, and other professional services firms.The partnership aims to provide clients with comprehensive, technology-enabled solutions to navigate increasingly complex and rapidly evolving data privacy regulations and compliance mandates. Central to this effort is ActiveNav’s ability to discover dark data within organizations, enabling robust data governance. An integration with iManage enables firms to discover client-matter documents that have leaked into unstructured file stores, and manage them properly by disposing, archiving or importing them into iManage.By leveraging Morae’s extensive consulting and solutions delivery capabilities alongside ActiveNav's cutting-edge technology and expertise in unstructured data, the partnership ensures clients benefit from a seamless experience and an efficient approach to information governance and compliance."Our partnership with Morae represents a pivotal advancement in our mission to help organizations achieve 'Zero Dark Data,’” said Peter Baumann, CEO of ActiveNav. "Together, we are equipping clients with the tools to manage their data assets more effectively, comply with stringent privacy regulations, and enhance operational efficiency. We are confident this collaboration will set new data management and governance standards."“Unstructured and dark data is something all firms must remain in control of. We are helping our clients to ensure their client data and PII is always secured and governed properly, regardless of where it is stored.” said David Malkinson, Senior Managing Director at Morae. “We are very impressed with ActiveNav’s ability to identify PII and client-matter data at scale, enabling us to either secure content by importing it into iManage or by managing it in place. These are some of today’s biggest data governance challenges.”ActiveNav’s technology is uniquely designed for efficient data classification and management, enabling accessibility and compliance to regulatory standards. Seamlessly integrating with existing legal processes and systems, including Document Management Systems such as iManage, ActiveNav ensures efficient information management customized for each specific workflow. Continuous monitoring identifies areas of noncompliant data ensuring legal information is always securely managed, in accordance with the most stringent data privacy and security standards to provide clients with peace of mind.About Morae Global CorporationMorae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals. Learn more at morae.com and follow is on LinkedIn About ActiveNavActiveNav is a trusted partner for law firms and legal departments seeking to achieve "Zero Dark Data." With deep expertise in unstructured data management, ActiveNav helps clients understand and control their data assets to ensure regulatory compliance, reduce e-discovery costs, and improve information governance. Beyond their legal industry acumen, the ActiveNav team encompasses various talents and personal passions. Guided by loyalty, accountability, and communication values, ActiveNav is committed to creating a sustainable future as a proud Pledge 1% member. For more information, visit www.activenav.com or follow the company on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/activenav/ Contact:Christopher StrahMarketing Director, ActiveNavEmail: christopher.strah@activenav.comPhone: +1 440-487-4898Hope Swancy HaslamManaging Director, Marketing at MoraeEmail: press@morae.comPhone: +1 713-244-6006

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.