Residential Real Estate Council Welcomes 51 New CRS Designees in the Philippines

Certified Residential Specialists, February 2025, Graduation Ceremony, Philippines Residential Real Estate Council logo Certified Residential Specialist Shield & Logo

Global Expansion Strengthens RRC's International Presence in Professional Real Estate Education

We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished professionals to our growing CRS community.” — Vivian Macias, CRS

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Residential Real Estate Council (RRC) proudly announces the addition of 51 new Certified Residential Specialist (CRS) Designees following a graduation ceremony held in Manila the last week of February 2025.

This milestone marks a positive kick-off to 2025 as RRC actively addresses international growth through its newly formed Global Task Force. The task force will develop comprehensive strategies for international expansion, advancing RRC's vision of unrivaled distinction as a global professional powerhouse in real estate education.

The new CRS Designees join a distinguished global network spanning 20 countries. Many of these new Designees will join over 1,000 peers at Sell-a-bration®, RRC's premier annual event, where real estate professionals from the United States, Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Ukraine, and the Philippines will gather. This expansion highlights RRC's continued commitment to elevating professional standards in residential real estate on a global scale.

"We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished professionals to our growing CRS community," said Vivian Macias, RRC President. "Their dedication to excellence and professional development exemplifies the gold standard in client service that the CRS Designation represents worldwide in residential real estate."

The CRS Designation is widely recognized as the premier credential in residential real estate. It signifies exceptional expertise, professional achievement, and commitment to client satisfaction. CRS Designees benefit from advanced education, leadership development opportunities, exclusive networking events, and valuable business resources provided by RRC.

As community and industry leaders, these new CRS Designees are equipped to deliver superior real estate services while representing the highest standards in the global real estate market.

About the Residential Real Estate Council

The Residential Real Estate Council (RRC) is the premier business development organization for REALTORS® and international real estate professionals. Committed to member success, RRC provides education, leadership development, referral networks, and essential business resources. CRS Designees are recognized as the global leaders in residential real estate, setting the gold standard in consumer experience and client satisfaction.

For more information about the Residential Real Estate Council and the CRS Designation, visit https://www.crs.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.