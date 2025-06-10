Residential Real Estate Council's Virtual Summit Tackles AI in Real Estate

Virtual Summit Logo Residential Real Estate Council logo

RRC AI Unplugged: From Hype to Hands-On With Real Estate Pros June 18, 2025 | 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. CT | Fully Virtual

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Residential Real Estate Council (RRC) invites real estate professionals to explore how artificial intelligence is transforming the business in its Summer Virtual Summit, “AI Unplugged: From Hype to Hands-On With Real Estate Pros,” on June 18, 2025, from 1:00–4:00 p.m. Central Time.

The live, online event cuts through the noise and marketing fluff, offering real-world insights, tools, and live demos from Certified Residential Specialists (CRS), CRS Certified Instructors and AI specialists actively using AI in their businesses today.

“This isn’t about the future—it’s about the present,” said Vivian Macias, CRS, 2025 President of RRC. “Our Virtual Summit gives agents and brokers a front-row seat to how real estate pros are applying AI to elevate their businesses in practical, affordable ways.”

“As a practicing broker, I’ve seen firsthand how even small applications of AI can yield big results,” said Addie Owens, CRS, lead presenter and CRS Certified Instructor. “This event is designed to take agents from curiosity to confidence.”

Key Highlights:

- Live presentations and demos by real estate pros using AI daily

- Real-world strategies for marketing, lead generation, and automation

- Actionable insights for agents at all experience levels

- Access to the full recording for all registrants

Event Details:

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 1:00–4:00 p.m. CT

Location: Online (recording available to all registrants)

Price: $49 for RRC Members | $69 for Non-Members

Register: https://www.crs.com/events/VS-AI-Unplugged/

Special Offer:

Join RRC by June 30, 2025 and receive free registration to the AI Unplugged Virtual Summit — including access to the live event and on-demand recording.

Legal Disclaimer:

