37th Annual RRC's Sell-A-Bration 2025 Set to Unite Global Leaders in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Residential Real Estate Council (RRC) announces its highly anticipated 37th annual Sell-A-Bration® conference, which will be held at the recently renovated Omni Nashville Hotel from March 17 to 19, 2025. This landmark event has established itself as the definitive gathering for high-performing real estate professionals seeking to elevate their careers to unprecedented heights.

The 2025 conference boasts global representation, with attendees confirmed from ten countries, including the United States, Argentina, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Ukraine, and the Philippines. Within the U.S., professionals from 47 states will converge on Nashville, underscoring Sell-A-Bration's position as the premier international networking opportunity in residential real estate.

"Sell-A-Bration has become the essential event where the brightest stars in our industry gather to exchange ideas, forge meaningful connections, and gain actionable strategies from the leading minds in real estate," said Vivian Macias, CRS, President of the Residential Real Estate Council, who will be in attendance among other distinguished industry leaders.

Expected to draw up to 1,000 participants, the conference offers an unparalleled opportunity for top-producing Certified Residential Specialists (CRS), RRC members and REALTORS® to enhance their business acumen and expand their referral networks through high-caliber education and strategic networking events.

Cutting-Edge Education and Inspiration

The conference kicks off with two pre-conference educational opportunities: "In It to Win It: 101 Ways to Engage and More" with CRS Instructors Frank Serio, CRS, and James Nellis, CRS, and "AI Tools: Better Prompts, Better Results" with instructor Dale Carlton, CRS. The AI course counts toward RRC's AI Certification, with participants needing to complete an additional four-hour virtual course to earn full certification.

Keynote presentations from two dynamic speakers will inspire attendees:

A futurist, author, and entrepreneur, Morris Morrison will present "Disrupt Yourself: Driving Change to Create Growth and Opportunity." Morrison's remarkable personal journey from being twice orphaned to becoming a sought-after speaker for Fortune 50 companies offers a powerful perspective on embracing change in today's AI-driven marketplace.

Brett Culp, an award-winning documentary filmmaker and founder of The Rising Heroes Project, will deliver "Superhero Leadership in Uncertain Times." Culp's acclaimed films exploring heroic stories and human potential have been featured on Netflix, iTunes, and Hulu. His presentation will empower real estate professionals to find their inner superheroes and unite communities around noble visions.

Expansive Professional Development Opportunities

The conference features a comprehensive Exhibit Hall showcasing diverse business solutions specifically designed for top-performing residential real estate professionals including RRC's Solutions Center providers, Roomvu and Real Grader. Notable organizations attending include the Asian Real Estate Association of America, the LGBTQ+ Alliance, and the REALTOR Relief Foundation. For a complete list of exhibitors and sponsors, visit the Sell-A-Bration website.

The RRC State Leadership seminar precedes the main conference, preparing real estate leaders for the year ahead.

"The testimonials from past attendees and our presenters speak volumes about Sell-A-Bration's impact on real estate careers," said Jeff Hornberger, CAE, RRC CEO. "We invite professionals to view these success stories on the RRC YouTube channel to understand why this event consistently delivers exceptional value."

Registration and Additional Events

Registration remains open for RRC members and non-members until March 10, with onsite registration also available. The RRC Tennessee State Network, in partnership with Sell-A-Bration, will host a Night Out on Broadway at JBJ Nashville—a premium networking event that has already sold out.

For more information about Sell-A-Bration 2025 or to register, visit crs.com or contact RRC at +1 (800) 462-8841, crshelp@crs.com.

About Residential Real Estate Council

The Residential Real Estate Council (RRC) is the premier business development organization for global residential real estate professionals. Committed to member success, RRC provides education, leadership development, referral networks, and essential business resources. CRS Designees are recognized as the global leaders in residential real estate, setting the gold standard in consumer experience and client satisfaction. For more information about the Residential Real Estate Council and the CRS Designation, visit https://www.crs.com/

