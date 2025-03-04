Signal upgrades to begin on Monday in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. - Crews with Casper Electric and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work to upgrade signals at Ivinson Avenue and Garfield Street Monday, weather permitting.

Work will include installation of new signal poles, new signal systems, boring, wiring, ADA upgrades at the intersection, storm sewer improvements and other miscellaneous work. Signals at both intersections will be turned off throughout the replacement.

Access to Ivinson Ave. and Garfield St. will be restricted from US287/Third Street throughout the signal replacement.

The public are encouraged to obey all posted signs, signals, flaggers and other traffic control devices and avoid distractions like cell phones while driving through work zones.

All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.