Transportation Commission awards about $24.5 million in highway contracts in February

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded about $24.5 million in contracts for eight Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Feb. 20 regular business meeting.

The commission awarded a nearly $8.24 million bid to JTL Group Inc., DBA Knife River, based out of Cheyenne for a project in Hot Springs and Park Counties. The project scope includes milling, asphalt paving, chip sealing, grading, traffic control, aggregate surfacing and more on approximately 13.3 miles of Wyoming Highway 120 between Thermopolis and Meeteetse. The contract completion date is June 30, 2026.

Minnesota-based Bituminous Paving Inc. was awarded a $4.01 million bid for a project involving asphalt paving, milling, traffic control, and grading work on approximately 13.5 miles of Wyoming Highway 450 between Newcastle and Wright in Weston County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

A $3.67 million bid was awarded to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for a project involving milling, asphalt paving, fencing, chip sealing, traffic control and more on approximately 14.5 miles of Wyoming Highway 789 between Riverton and Shoshoni in Fremont County. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2025.

The commission awarded a $2.19 million bid to Gillette-based S & S Builders LLC for a bridge rehabilitation project involving structure work, traffic control, and grading work at the bridge over Big Horn River (Broadway Street) in Hot Springs County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

Mills-based King Enterprises was awarded a $2.1 million bid for a right of way fencing project, involving removal and replacement of fencing along US Highway 30 and Wyoming Highway 89 between the Idaho state line and Sage Junction in Lincoln County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

Based out of Cowley, S & L Industrial was awarded a $1.1 million bid for an epoxy striping project involving pavement striping work at various locations within Albany, Campbell, Carbon, Crook, Laramie, Sheridan and Weston Counties. The contract completion date is Aug. 31, 2025.

S & L Industrial was also awarded an $889,800 bid for another epoxy striping project involving striping work and traffic control in various locations within Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater, Teton and Uinta Counties. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2025.

All of the above projects are funded primarily with federal dollars.

The only project awarded this month funded primarily with state dollars was awarded to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors. The contract patching project’s scope involves asphalt paving, traffic control, and milling work totaling approximately 6 miles over various locations within Albany and Laramie Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2025.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.