Payments Veteran Tina Giorgio joins BalancedTrust Executive Team

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giorgio’s expertise includes payment systems, digital banking, risk and fraud, vendor management, marketing, and client service. In addition, Giorgio has served on several boards and committees with the Federal Reserve, NACHA, and other industry organizations. In her most recent roles, Giorgio served at president and CEO of ICBA Payments and served over 20 years in various leadership roles at Sandy Spring Bank.

“We are delighted that Tina has joined the leadership team at BalancedTrust” said Travis Dulaney, Founder and Chairman of BalancedTrust. Dulaney adds, “with the growth of fintech, crypto, and payments expected to increase sixfold by 2030, we are excited to add Giorgio’s expertise to BalancedTrust’s advisory and technology solutions.”

“Over the past 30 plus years, it’s been exciting to watch the payments and fintech industries evolve and it has been a privilege to be part of it,” said Giorgio. “It will be an honor to bring new and innovative solutions to these markets to ensure we maintain the safety and security of the partners operating within the financial system,” adds Giorgio.

About BalancedTrust

BalancedTrust is a leading provider of technology, advisory, and managed services that empower organizations to confidently deliver products and services to migrate risk and protect assets while growing and scaling the business. BalancedTrust is a specialized risk management and compliance solution provider focused on third- and fourth-party risk oversight serving financial institutions, payment processors, fintech companies, and cryptocurrency.

Book time to meet Travis Dulaney, Co-founder and CEO.

For more information, visit www.balancedtrust.co.

Marla Ellerman
MSE Marketing Inc.
+1 602-315-8808
marla@mmtmagonline.com

