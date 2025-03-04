Governor Abbott Releases 5-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan

TEXAS, March 4 - March 4, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today released a five-year statewide economic development strategic plan that establishes a blueprint for continued economic expansion and job creation across Texas.



“Texas is a national leader in population growth, job creation, technology and innovation, and overall economic expansion,” said Governor Abbott. “Entrepreneurs and businesses choose Texas because of our unmatched business friendly policies, low taxes, and highly skilled workforce. With this statewide economic development strategic plan, we will cement Texas as a global economic powerhouse. I thank the economic development organizations and businesses across Texas who work tirelessly to ensure that economic prosperity reaches every Texas family and every Texas business. Working together, we will build an even stronger, more prosperous Texas for generations.”



“Economic development in Texas is a team sport,” said Texas Economic Development & Tourism Executive Director Adriana Cruz. “We work collaboratively to create and maintain an environment that is business friendly, internationally competitive, and rich in opportunity. The statewide economic development strategic plan reflects Governor Abbott’s leadership and Texas’ unique approach — not dictating priorities to communities or unduly influencing the free market but creating an environment in which communities, industries, and businesses can lead the way to growth and prosperity across thriving regions.”



“Bigger. Better. Texas. Statewide Economic Development Strategic Plan: 2025‒2029” results from a year-long collaboration with local, regional, and statewide organizations, business and industry leaders, and Texas state agencies led by the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office.



The detailed five-year plan identifies target industry sectors expected to drive strategic economic growth and job creation across regions, outlines objectives and initiatives to advance the state’s global competitiveness, and provides data and recommendations to inform economic development decisions across Texas.



Read more and download the plan here.



The Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office (EDT) is tasked with marketing and promoting the state of Texas across the nation and around the world as the premier business location and travel destination. EDT works closely with communities and local, regional, and statewide economic development and tourism organizations, as well as partnering state agencies, to ensure Texas remains the best place to live, work, and visit.

