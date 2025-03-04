USHBC Mourns the Passing of Former U.S. Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) mourns the loss of former United States Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart, a fearless public servant and tireless advocate of the Hispanic-American community. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, released the following statement:“We deeply grieve the loss of a patriotic freedom fighter who exemplified the American Dream, Lincoln Diaz-Balart. In his two decades of public service to the state of Florida and to our nation, he championed and uplifted the voices of his constituents and defended human rights across the globe. An immigrant from Cuba, Diaz-Balart made his way to the halls of Congress and made the American Dream a reality for himself and his family. He valiantly fought for the cause of freedom and democracy, defended the oppressed, and advocated for the interests of the Hispanic-American community in south Florida. He quickly became a symbol of strength for Cuban-Americans. His illustrious career and tireless commitment to his constituents should serve as an inspiration to anyone aspiring to be a public servant. His life, service, and incredible impact will never be forgotten and will be deeply missed.”To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.