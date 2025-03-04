Disaster Recovery Center opening in Mercer County, W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is opening in Princeton, W.Va., at 12 noon, on Tuesday, March 4.

The center is located at:

Mercer County Disaster Recovery Center Lifeline Princeton Church of God 250 Oakvale Road Princeton, WV 24740 Opening day hours of operation: Tuesday, March 4: 12 noon – 5 p.m. Hours Beginning Wednesday, March 5: Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Closed Sundays Closed March 15, March 22, April 19 for previously scheduled events at this location

DRCs are accessible to all, including survivors with mobility issues, impaired vision, and those who are who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing.

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4861 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished impartially, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, religion, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, ask for assistance on the FEMA Helpline 1-800-621-3362 (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages). In addition, FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.