TimeForge and Tripleseat Partner to Optimize Event Staffing and Labor Forecasting

TimeForge + Tripleseat

The collaboration enables hospitality businesses to automate labor planning using real-time event data, reducing costs and improving efficiency.

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimeForge , a leading provider of labor management solutions for the hospitality industry, is excited to announce its partnership with Tripleseat , a premier cloud-based sales and event management platform. By leveraging Tripleseat’s API, TimeForge seamlessly integrates event data into its forecasting and scheduling tools, helping hospitality operators optimize labor planning with precision.Managing labor for events has long been a challenge for restaurants, hotels, and event venues, often leading to understaffing, overstaffing, or costly last-minute schedule adjustments. Through this partnership, TimeForge automatically pulls in event data from Tripleseat, allowing businesses to accurately forecast labor needs, schedule the right number of staff, and ensure smooth operations for every event.Benefits for operators include:- Accurate Labor Forecasting – Use real-time event data from Tripleseat to predict staffing needs and avoid scheduling guesswork.- Seamless Scheduling – Automatically align staff schedules with event bookings, reducing manual adjustments.- Optimized Labor Costs – Prevent overstaffing and overtime expenses by scheduling based on actual demand.- Improved Event Execution – Ensure the right team is in place for every event, enhancing the guest experience.- Simplified Operations – Manage event planning and labor scheduling in one streamlined workflow.“Coordinating event staffing shouldn’t be a guessing game,” said Audrey Hogan, Chief Operating Officer at TimeForge. “With real-time event data from Tripleseat feeding directly into our labor forecasting tools , operators can make data-driven staffing decisions that improve efficiency, reduce labor costs, and enhance the guest experience.”Tripleseat helps restaurants, hotels, and venues book and manage events with ease, and now, with TimeForge’s intelligent labor tools, businesses can align staffing needs with demand automatically. By integrating reservation and event details, TimeForge enables managers to proactively plan for peak times, minimize scheduling conflicts, and keep labor costs in check—without the hassle of manual adjustments.“An event’s success depends on having the right team in place,” said Emily V. Young, Director of Strategic Partnerships of Tripleseat. “By partnering with TimeForge, we’re giving hospitality operators a powerful way to connect their event planning with labor management, ensuring they are fully prepared for every booking.”With this partnership, TimeForge and Tripleseat provide hospitality businesses with a seamless, automated solution for managing both events and labor. Operators can now focus on delivering memorable guest experiences while optimizing labor costs and reducing administrative work.###About TimeForgeTimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, sales forecasting, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. With TimeForge’s feedback surveys, leadership assessments, and earned wage and tip access products, businesses have even more ways to engage, train, and retain their most important assets: their people. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.About TripleseatTripleseat is a leading provider of cloud-based sales and event management solutions for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. With a focus on improving efficiency and enhancing the customer experience, Tripleseat’s platform helps hospitality professionals streamline event planning, increase sales, and drive business growth. Tripleseat currently serves over 17,000 restaurants and hotels globally and has managed 34 million events to date. For more information, visit www.tripleseat.com

