B’NAI TORAH CONGREGATION HONORS SENIOR RABBI DAVID S. STEINHARDT FOR THREE DECADES OF SPIRITUAL LEADERSHIP

Rabbi Steinhardt Will Step Down from His Role at B’nai Torah in June 2025

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- B’nai Torah Congregation , the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida, honored Senior Rabbi David S. Steinhardt’s remarkable 30-year tenure at a special gala on March 1, 2025. The evening celebrated his profound impact on the congregation, highlighting his leadership in expanding membership and enriching the spiritual lives of its members. The event also marked a significant transition, as Rabbi Steinhardt prepares for his retirement later this year.Since joining B’nai Torah Congregation as Senior Rabbi in 1994, Rabbi Steinhardt has guided the synagogue through an era of extraordinary growth. What was once a small but devoted congregation has flourished into a vibrant community of more than 1,400 families, a testament to his vision and unwavering dedication.“A synagogue is more than a building. It is a home, a sanctuary, a place where we come together to support one another, to learn, to grow, and to be our best selves,” said Rabbi Steinhardt. “I came here with a simple goal: to build a community that fosters a love for Judaism and for one another and every day, I am grateful for the opportunity learn and grow with this congregation, and I am humbled by the kindness and generosity of spirit I see here.”Rabbi Steinhardt’s impact has been recognized both locally and nationally. This May, he will receive the Melanie Jacobson Inspirational Jewish Leadership Award, a tribute to his more than 30 years of extraordinary leadership, spiritual guidance, and unwavering commitment to B’nai Torah Congregation. In 2016, the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County honored him with its Humanitarian Award for his dedication to social justice and interfaith collaboration. Additionally, the Rabbinical Assembly has recognized his outstanding leadership, and he has served on numerous boards, including the Jewish Community Relations Council and the Coalition for Peace and Justice.“Rabbi Steinhardt has profoundly shaped the lives of countless individuals and families, sharing wisdom, compassion, and an unshakable commitment to Jewish values and learning,” said Leesa Parker, Executive Director, B’nai Torah Congregation. “His kindness, humor, and integrity have made him not only a respected leader but also a treasured friend. We are deeply grateful for his legacy of faith, service, and love, which will continue to inspire generations to come.”Rabbi Steinhardt’s deep commitment to social justice is reflected in the many initiatives he has championed throughout his career. Before moving to Florida, he was instrumental in founding and participating in interfaith, interracial, and interethnic groups in Ohio. In South Florida, he co-founded the Boca Raton Interfaith Clergy Association (BRICA), bringing together leaders and community members from diverse religious traditions—including Jewish, Muslim and Christian faiths—to foster dialogue and unity.In 2001, he launched the Justice and Compassion Initiative, a program dedicated to addressing pressing social issues such as hunger, homelessness and healthcare. His efforts have forged partnerships with local organizations like the Palm Beach County Food Bank and the United Way, providing essential resources to those in need. Among his proudest achievements was the establishment of B’nai Torah’s Tzedakah, Learning, and Chesed (TLC) Program in 2012, a cornerstone of the congregation’s outreach efforts. He continues to take great pride in the program’s ongoing impact, led by Summer Faerman and a dedicated team committed to making a difference."It is a true privilege to work with Rabbi Steinhardt, whose visionary leadership and deep commitment to Tzedakah, Learning, and Chesed have been the foundation of this remarkable program,” said Summer Faerman, Director of the TLC Program. “The TLC program reflects Rabbi’s unwavering dedication to creating lasting impact in our community. I am grateful to continue carrying his vision forward, as I work with the army of TLC volunteers to inspire kindness, learning and giving in this community and beyond."Rabbi Steinhardt has always championed education as a cornerstone of Jewish life, fostering a culture of learning that spans generations. His weekly Torah study sessions at B’nai Torah have become a cherished tradition, drawing participants of all ages into meaningful discussions. “The beauty of Torah is that it speaks to each of us differently, in our own time and in our own way,” Rabbi Steinhardt shared. “My hope has always been to help others discover the joy and relevance of these ancient teachings in their modern lives.”Beyond expanding adult education at B’nai Torah, he forged impactful partnerships with institutions such as Melton, The Shalom Hartman Institute and the Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS), enriching the congregation’s educational offerings. His dedication to nurturing young leaders has strengthened the future of the community and earned him recognition from national Jewish organizations.“There is always this compelling urgency of making sure that your moral compass is set right, and in that sense, I think [Rabbi Steinhardt] has been the true embodiment of what a teacher and a rabbi for the Jewish people are meant to be,” said Tal Becker, Diplomatic Advisor and International Law Expert.In the wake of the tragic events of October 7, Rabbi Steinhardt swiftly mobilized B’nai Torah to provide both emotional and tangible support for those affected in Israel. He led prayer gatherings and launched a fundraising campaign, emphasizing that as a Jewish community, it is our sacred duty to stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel during these difficult times. Through his words and actions, he has offered comfort and strength, inspiring unity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to rebuilding and fortifying the Jewish homeland.Rabbi Steinhardt reflected, “I am constantly moved by the strength and resilience of this community. In our most vulnerable moments, we find each other, and it is a privilege to be part of those connections.”“Rabbi Steinhardt has had such an impressive lifegiving impact on our community of Boca Raton,” said Reverand Andrew Sherman, Rector, St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church. “He inspires us with his thoughtfulness, his kindness, his generosity. He is a model for us, of a man of God.”Shuly Rubin Schwartz, Chancellor of The Jewish Theological Seminary, continues: “The adoration, love and respect for Rabbi Steinhardt at B’nai Torah is manifest and justly earned. B’nai Torah and the Jewish people as a whole is so fortunate to have benefited from his inspired leadership over the decades.”About B’nai Torah CongregationB’nai Torah Congregation is the largest conservative synagogue in Southeast Florida with over 1,300 membership families. It is a close-knit, multi-generational, modern, and egalitarian synagogue, which offers diverse services, programs of worship, learning, tzedakah, social action, and social activities. B’nai Torah Congregation creates a perfect outlet for arts, culture, and learning, and we are home to several schools of Jewish education. The synagogue, which offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities that will enrich the synagogue experience, is a tremendous and vibrant center for tzedakah acts and projects that touch thousands of people. Learn more at https://btcboca.org

