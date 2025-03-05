Osner’s FC Welcomes Junior Herrera as New Goalkeeper Coach

Junior Herrera Junior Herrera @ Osner's FC Coaches Conference "Osner's FC Official Logo – Established in 2015, Osner’s FC represents strength, passion, and dedication to the game. Featuring a lion symbolizing power and a soccer ball representing the sport, this emblem reflects the team's competitive spirit." Our emblem proudly features a lion, symbolizing power, and a soccer ball, representing the sport we love. This crest reflects our unwavering competitive spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence.

We’re here to win, and that starts with discipline, preparation, and a mindset that embraces every challenge. My goal is to help this team not only compete but achieve greatness.” — Junior Herrera

BROOKLYN, QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Osner's FC is proud to announce the addition of Junior Herrera as the club's new Goalkeeper Coach. With an impressive coaching resume and a strong passion for player development, Herrera is set to elevate the team's goalkeeping unit as they prepare for their inaugural season in the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) and the UPSL First Division.Herrera brings a wealth of experience to Osner's FC, holding Grassroots National E/F Licenses and Goalkeeper Level Diploma 1, 2, and 3. Since 2000, he has worked with several academies and competitive clubs, shaping the next generation of goalkeepers. His coaching journey includes time with NY Contour United, Amsterdam FC (Nissan Nation), NY Braveheart FC Academy, and Griffin United Academy, UPSL team. He is currently the Goalkeeper Coach at B.W. Gottschee Academy MLS Next, where he has been instrumental in player development. Now, Herrera is ready to make his mark with Osner's FC.A New Era for Osner's FC GoalkeepingHerrera expressed his excitement about joining Osner's FC, stating, "This is an incredible opportunity to be part of something special. Osner's FC is making history in the NPSL, and I want to contribute by building an elite goalkeeping program that sets the foundation for success. I'm here to help our goalkeepers reach their full potential, instill confidence, and develop a winning mentality."As Osner's FC enters a new chapter, Herrera is committed to raising the standard of goalkeeping, implementing top-tier training regimens, and ensuring that the team's keepers are prepared for the demands of high-level competition. His experience in working with UPSL and academy teams has given him a unique ability to develop goalkeepers at different stages of their careers, making him a valuable asset to Osner's FC.Building a Championship MentalityHerrera is not just focused on individual development, his goal is to build a defensive unit capable of leading Osner's FC to trophies. He added, "I want our goalkeepers to be leaders on and off the field. We're here to win, and that starts with discipline, preparation, and a mindset that embraces every challenge. My goal is to help this team not only compete but achieve greatness."With Herrera's expertise, Osner's FC is strengthening its foundation in goalkeeping, setting the tone for a competitive and successful season in both the NPSL and UPSL First Division. His addition to the coaching staff further demonstrates the club's commitment to excellence.Follow Osner's FCStay updated with Osner's FC's latest news and match schedules:• Instagram: @osnersfc• YouTube: Osner's FC• Facebook: Osner's FC• Twitter/X: @osnersfcAbout Osner's FCOsner's FC is New York City 's only NPSL soccer club, dedicated to uniting the community through soccer and building a competitive team at the highest levels.Established in 2015, OSNER'S FC embodies strength, passion, resilience and dedication to the game. Our emblem proudly features a lion, symbolizing power, and a soccer ball, representing the sport we love. This crest reflects our unwavering competitive spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence. known as " The Lions of New York City ," we live by our motto:🚀 "Respect All, Fear None!"

