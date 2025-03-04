Governor Mills Announces Nomination of Michael Duguay as Commissioner of Maine Department of Economic & Community Development

Duguay, an experienced Maine business leader, is currently Executive Director of the Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation at Thomas College in Waterville

Governor Janet Mills today announced the nomination of Michael Duguay, an experienced economic development and business innovation leader in Maine, to serve as the next Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic & Community Development (DECD).

Duguay will be nominated to succeed Commissioner Heather Johnson, who in January announced her intention to step down after leading the Department for six years, during which time Maine's economic growth has outperformed the rest of New England, as well as large states like New York and California.

Duguay, of Waterville, started his economic development career at DECD in 1990. He currently serves as Vice President for Innovation and Executive Director of the Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation at Thomas College in Waterville.

Since launching the Institute in 2017, Duguay has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs market their products and scale their businesses, and trained thousands of students to succeed in good-paying careers in Maine.

"I'm pleased to nominate Michael Duguay as Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development,"said Governor Janet Mills. "Mike's years of experience helping Maine businesses grow, attracting new companies and good-paying jobs to Maine, and preparing workers to succeed in Maine's changing workforce will benefit the department and our state."

"I am grateful to Governor Mills for this nomination as Maine's next Commissioner of Economic & Community Development," said Duguay. "I am ready to draw on my decades of experience building strong businesses, communities, and Maine's workforce to support Governor Mills' efforts to make Maine the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family."

"Michael Duguay is an exceptional choice to serve as Commissioner," said Economic & Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson. "I've worked closely with Mike for years -- and I have seen firsthand his efforts to drive innovation and growth in my home of Central Maine. I am confident that he will be ready to lead DECD on day one."

"I can't imagine a better person to build on Commissioner Heather Johnson's s great legacy than Mike Duguay," said Laurie Lachance, President Emerita of Thomas College, former President and CEO of the Maine Development Foundation, and former Maine State Economist. "Mike is a driven entrepreneur with vast experience in all aspects of economic development and a deep passion for Maine. More importantly, he's a man of integrity who possesses an unparalleled work ethic, a kind heart, and unwavering optimism. I believe he will make an excellent DECD Commissioner."

"Mike Duguay is a superb nomination to continue proactive leadership at the Department of Economic and Community Development and work with the business community to grow Maine's economy," said Patrick Woodcock, President & CEO of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. "Mike's deep-rooted involvement in the Mid-Maine regional economy, including his instrumental role in expanding business exposure for students at Thomas College, underscores his dedication to workforce development and economic growth. Mike was also at the forefront of bringing energy solutions to major employers with Summit Utilities. We commend Governor Mills for Mike's nomination and look forward to working with him in this new capacity if confirmed by the Legislature."

"I'm delighted that Governor Mills has nominated Mike Duguay to be the next Commissioner of DECD," said former Economic & Community Development Commissioner Steve Levesque. "Mike is a seasoned economic and community development professional, who has a clear understanding of Maine's challenges and opportunities. His wide spectrum of public and private sector experiences and collaborative attitude makes him well suited to lead this important agency."

"As Augusta's City Manager, I worked closely with Mike Duguay for more than a decade. I saw firsthand his successful efforts to attract investment and grow economic opportunities in Maine's capital city," said State Representative and former Augusta City Manager William Bridgeo. "From that experience, I believe Mike's vision and energy make him a great choice to serve as Commissioner."

Prior to joining Thomas College in 2017, Duguay had an extensive career in business, economic, and community development in Maine.

From 1990 to 1998, Duguay served as a project manager for DECD's Office of Business Development and Office of Community Development. From 1998 to 1999, Duguay served as the Executive Director of the Midcoast Council for Business Development, leading business attraction and expansion efforts in Bath, Brunswick, and Topsham.

Duguay served as Director of Economic Development for the City of Augusta from 1999 to 2012, attracting private housing development and business investment that added more than $200 million in value to the city's tax rolls.

From 2012 to 2016, he served as Director of Business Development for Summit Natural Gas, where he managed a business sales team and directed the investment of $280 million in capital assets.

A native of Fairfield, Duguay is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire.

Duguay's nomination is subject to review by the Legislature's Housing & Economic Development Committee and confirmation by the Maine Senate.