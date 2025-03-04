Tide Laundromat Brings Smart, Time-Saving Laundry to Lakeview

The fourth Tide Laundromat in Chicago, this location is part of an ambitious expansion led by US Laundry LLC, which signed a 51-unit franchise deal in late 2024 — one of the largest in the industry.

Now open with community party set for March 8 and 9th and free washes through March 14

Opening a Tide Laundromat in Lakeview brings a smarter, faster way to do laundry right to the neighborhood.” — Barry Dubin, executive chairman of US Laundry LLC

LAKEVIEW, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tide Services , a subsidiary of Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), is expanding its Tide Laundromat footprint in Chicago with a new Lakeview location, bringing a fresh approach to laundry with cutting-edge technology and a streamlined customer experience. Located at 2934 North Ashland Avenue next to Jewel-Osco, the laundromat is now open, with free washes available through March 14 and a grand opening celebration for the community set for March 8th and 9th.The fourth Tide Laundromat in Chicago, this location is part of an ambitious expansion led by US Laundry LLC, which signed a 51-unit franchise deal in late 2024 — one of the largest in the industry. Executive Chairman Barry Dubin, alongside industry veterans Tony and Richie Kahan and Tim Daugherty, are driving this growth with a vision to make laundry faster, easier and more accessible for local communities.Tide Laundromats simplify laundry day with smart, auto-dispensing washers that use trusted P&G brands like Tide, Gain, and Downy. No need to bring detergent—machines dose the perfect amount, with options for unscented and sensitive-skin formulas. Guests can complete their laundry in as little as 35 minutes with self-service or opt for Wash & Fold Delivery. Tide Laundromat’s Wash & Fold Delivery service offers convenient pickup, professional cleaning, and doorstep delivery, all easily managed through the Tide Laundromat app. The location also features free Wi-Fi, ample seating with charging stations, and accessible parking for a seamless experience.“Opening a Tide Laundromat in Lakeview brings a smarter, faster way to do laundry right to the neighborhood,” said Barry Dubin, executive chairman of US Laundry LLC. “We wanted to create a space where people can knock out laundry in under an hour — or leave it to us — without the usual hassle.”Grand Opening CelebrationThe entire community is invited to the grand opening event on March 8th and 9th, which includes free washes, food, games, prizes and a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 7th at 10 am. After the free wash period ends, customers can keep the savings going with the Tide Laundromat Loyalty Card, turning every load into future perks.With a fifth location opening in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood in May and more sites planned for later in 2025, Tide Laundromat is quickly becoming a staple in Chicago’s neighborhoods, blending innovation with community care.Tide Services is redefining the laundry and dry-cleaning industry with a focus on unmatched customer service and product quality. Through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands, Tide Services operates over 200 sites nationwide, offering innovative services like 24-hour laundry drop-off, a mobile app and the trusted cleaning excellence of Tide.For more information about Tide Services franchise opportunities, visit tidefranchise.com.About Tide ServicesTide Services, a subsidiary of The Procter & Gamble Company, is America’s premier provider of on-demand dry-cleaning and laundry services through its Tide Cleaners and Tide Laundromat brands. Tide Services is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States, offering innovative laundry solutions and presenting lucrative franchise opportunities to investors with large scale goals.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.