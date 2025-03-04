What I Wish I Knew Before Becoming a Zag

I remember the summer before my first semester at Gonzaga; I had just graduated and was excited for the next chapter of my life to begin. With this excitement came nerves and questions. Nervous about being the only student from my high school attending, living a whole state away from my family and having only talked to my roommate twice before move-in weekend. As my nerves grew so did the questions that filled my head. Did I pick the right dorm? Will I like the food in the dining hall? Will I make friends? What will college classes be like?

All these worries and thoughts followed me as I drove with my parents nine hours to campus. But as I moved into my Catherine Monica dorm room everything started to connect like puzzle pieces. I still did not know what this next chapter would be, but I knew it would be mine to write.

As I reflect on my time at Gonzaga, there were many things that I did not realize would answer those questions and show me just what it means to “Be a Zag.” First, I did not realize how welcoming the community was. When you are moving into the dorm, there are current students and staff there cheering you on and helping you move in. Then, over the course of the next few days, you meet your fellow freshmen in activities. Soon the hallway of the dorm is no longer filled with unknown faces, but rather with people you know! Although my roommate and I had not talked much prior to coming to campus, I spent the first few days really getting to know her and what it was like growing up in California.

The next thing I wish I had known was how the classes were taught by professors that were always there to answer your questions. One of the most valuable things I experienced at Gonzaga is the close-knit, supportive academic environment. I went to a small high school that did not have access to advanced curriculum so a large worry for me was the change in rigor and how I would respond. However, Gonzaga’s academic environment allows for students to flourish even with the rigorous course loads. I am thankful that my professors sought out to help their students. During my first fall semester, my professor had the whole class go to the writing center on campus so that we would feel more comfortable asking for help when we needed it. The writing center allows students to get a second set of eyes on a paper and edit it. I loved knowing that this resource was available and used it again during my four years.

Another aspect I did not fully grasp before arriving at Gonzaga was the importance of getting involved on campus. While I knew that college life involved more than just academics, I did not realize how deeply my overall college experience would be enriched by extracurricular activities. I met future roommates and lifelong friends through them. I was able to build connections off-campus with service opportunities. I continued my athletic career playing intramurals and battling it out for championship shirts. I had the opportunity to serve on the executive board of a few clubs, bring a new club to campus, and bring a Gonzaga tradition back after COVID. I wish I had known earlier that these activities would be such a great way to build relationships, develop leadership skills, and improve my overall wellbeing!

Finally, the last thing I wish I had known before becoming a Zag was to be easier on myself. My first year of school I put a lot of pressure on myself, make friends, get all As and so much more. Looking back, I wish I had given myself more grace and known that everything would work out. Taking time for yourself and enjoying the small moments on campus can help your overall wellbeing. Whether it is going on a walk with friends, attending a basketball game or playing spikeball on Mulligan, these moments contribute to your full college experience!