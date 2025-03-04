PM Insights Expands into Asia with New Singapore Office

The Company’s Global Reach Is Strengthened by Its Local APAC Presence

Expanding into Singapore is a pivotal step in our mission to bring transparency and actionable intelligence to private markets,” — Theo Turner-Gorospe, Director of PM Insights Pte. Ltd.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PM Insights, a leading private markets data company delivering unmatched transparency into non-public company information, is proud to announce the opening of its first office in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. This strategic expansion into Singapore marks a significant milestone in the company’s global growth and underscores its commitment to serving asset managers, consultants, banks, and regulators in one of the world’s most dynamic financial hubs.With a proven track record of enhancing visibility into venture-backed companies, PM Insights brings its innovative data-driven solutions to the APAC market. The Singapore office will serve as a regional hub providing tailored datasets and analytics to help financial professionals navigate the complexities of private markets investing with greater confidence and precision.“Expanding into Singapore is a pivotal step in our mission to bring transparency and actionable intelligence to private markets,” said Theo Turner-Gorospe, Director of PM Insights Pte. Ltd. “The APAC region is home to a rapidly growing institutional investor landscape, and we are privileged to support our existing local partners as well as foster new relationships to deliver growth and innovation with our best-in-class data solutions.”The company’s presence now spanning New York, London, and Singapore will enable closer collaboration with financial institutions, regulators, and other stakeholders across the region.For more information about PM Insights and its expansion into APAC, please visit pminsights.com or contact press@pminsights.com.About PM InsightsPM Insights is a FinTech leader dedicated to bringing daily pricing and valuation transparency to support data-driven decision-making in private markets. By providing real time secondaries trading and activity data, the company enables fund managers, consultants, banks, and regulators to make informed decisions with confidence. PM Insights is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Singapore.

