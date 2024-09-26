ApeVue Inc. rebrands to PM Insights (Private Market Insights), reflecting an evolution of services in private market data.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ApeVue Inc. rebrands to PM Insights (Private Market Insights), reflecting an evolution of services in private market data.PM Insights made its mark as the first independent pricing provider to utilize venture secondaries transactions for market-driven data services, advancing the application of industry-standard practices from OTC markets to be utilized across venture capital; this allows investors and asset managers to analyze private markets with similar rigor and clarity as alternate markets.The company also introduced the ApeVue50, now the PM50 Growth benchmark, the first daily marked venture-focused index benchmark to track private stock performance. The team will continue to pioneer innovative services under the new 'PM Insights’ brand."Evolving our brand name marks a significant milestone in our journey beyond pricing and valuations for venture-backed companies," says Nicholas Fusco, CEO of PM Insights. "The private markets continue to mature across several leading asset classes, so naturally, we continue to widen our scope of services to produce content, datasets, and analytics meeting the new demand."PM Insights’ expanded capabilities include:Integrated public market data, to draw conclusions between private companies and sectors.Advanced analytic tools that assess private stocks beyond price, valuation, and return.Expanding data reach through key partnerships with leading asset infrastructure providers, allowing PM Insights to deliver more comprehensive data and analytics.Expansion into new asset classes, delivering unmatched timeliness and transparency across the private markets spectrumThis rebrand emphasizes PM Insights’ commitment to providing clients with unparalleled, actionable intelligence as private markets grow in complexity and opportunity.About PM Insights:PM Insights (Private Market Insights) is a leading data provider specializing in the venture and private markets ecosystem. Our services empower investors, companies, and stakeholders with unparalleled private market analytics, data, and insights that illuminate this rapidly evolving landscape. For more information, visit [www.pminsights.com].

