PM Insights Announces Data Partnership with Nasdaq Private Market

PM Insights, a private markets data and analytics provider, announced today a partnership with Nasdaq Private Market (NPM).

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PM Insights , a private markets data and analytics provider, announced today a partnership with Nasdaq Private Market (NPM) to offer further transparency in the pre-IPO ecosystem.Through a new partnership, NPM can now display additional pricing data from PMi for its employee shareholder clients. PMi datasets are backed by a wide-array of broker-dealers and marketplaces, which promote a higher quality data service through its independent status.“NPM is proud to partner with PM Insights to offer employees greater visibility into the value of their pre-IPO shares,” Marc Perkins, Head of Data & Financial Products at Nasdaq Private Market.Employee shareholders on NPM’s SecondMarketEmployee Direct now have access to pricing from PMi on hundreds of late-stage private companies to embed into its data and market intelligence. This partnership will enhance the robust market insights available to employees and former employees who are seeking liquidity through the NPM platform.“We continue to promote multi-sourced, independent data as integral to investor confidence, and our team is delighted to be extending this reach with NPM as our latest partner,” Nick Fusco, CEO of PM Insights.The valuations of the most actively-traded private stocks have increased markedly in 2024, and there is an expectation that price transparency will only benefit investor liquidity in the once opaque corner of private markets.About PM Insights:PM Insights (PMi) is a private markets data and analytics company which services institutional investors with remarkably timely data for venture-backed company stocks. PMi provides additional datasets detailing attributes of underlying private companies, as well as sector and index benchmarks for market performance monitoring.About Nasdaq Private Market:Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. Since inception, NPM has executed more than $55 billion in transactional volume for 200,000+ individual eligible employee shareholders and investors across 760+ company-sponsored liquidity programs. In 2013, the company was founded within Nasdaq, Inc. Today, it is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo.Disclosures and Disclaimers:NPM is not: (a) a registered exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; or (c) a financial or tax planner and does not offer legal or financial advice to any user of the NPM website or its services. Securities-related services are offered through NPM Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system, and member FINRA/SIPC. Transactions in securities conducted through NPM Securities, LLC are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, nor are the securities subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.Media Contacts:press@pminsights.comAmanda.Gold@npm.com

