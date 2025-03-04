News Release-DOH Launches Survey for Backyard Flock Owners and Bird Rescuers

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DOH LAUNCHES BIRD FLU SURVEY FOR BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS AND BIRD RESCUERS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 3, 2025 25-016

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) is inviting Hawaiʻi residents who keep backyard flocks or are involved in bird rescue, to participate in a new survey aimed at gathering important data on bird flu awareness and preparedness.

The survey will collect critical information on the understanding of bird flu, as well as the practices and needs of those who keep poultry or care for rescued birds.

“We want to better understand the potential exposures that backyard flock owners and bird rescuers face when it comes to avian influenza, so we can help prevent future human bird flu infections in partnership with the community,” said Dr. Sarah Kemble, Hawaiʻi state epidemiologist. “By reaching out through both digital and in-person methods, we hope to get wide participation and honest feedback.”

The survey will be anonymous and accessible online through the following link: https://redcap.link/birdflusurvey

Only Hawaiʻi residents who keep at least one poultry bird at home, those involved in bird rescue activities, or those having direct contact with birds in the past year for other reasons are requested to participate at this time. Residents are encouraged to complete the survey as soon as possible to help the DOH collect valuable insights.

The outreach strategy for this survey includes posting the survey link in various Facebook groups dedicated to Hawaiʻi backyard flock owners and bird rescuers. Additionally, flyers with QR codes linking to the survey will be distributed in poultry feed stores and other animal care venues across the state.

Questions about the survey or bird flu may be directed to the DOH Disease Reporting Line at 808-586-4586 or [email protected] . If you have symptoms and a known exposure within the past 10 days, please contact your primary care provider for evaluation and testing, as well as the DOH Disease Reporting Line for further guidance.

More information on bird flu can be found on the DOH website: https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/avian-influenza/

