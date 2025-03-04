Coryell Roofing Welcomes Cade Olson as Commercial Sales Representative

Coryell Roofing proudly welcomes Cade Olson as a Commercial Sales Representative, dedicated to serving school districts and municipalities across Texas.

My goal is to build long-lasting relationships and become a go-to resource for clients when they need guidance on roofing solutions.” — Cade Olson, Commercial Sales Representative

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coryell Roofing is pleased to announce the addition of Cade Olson as a Commercial Sales Representative , further strengthening its commitment to excellence in the commercial roofing industry. With a drive to become a trusted resource for school districts and municipalities across Texas, Cade brings a passion for relationship-building and a dedication to delivering tailored roofing solutions that support the long-term needs of clients.In his role, Cade will focus on providing expert guidance and support to organizations seeking durable, cost-effective roofing solutions. With a strong customer-first mindset, he aims to establish himself as a knowledgeable and reliable industry professional, ensuring clients receive top-tier service and solutions that align with their unique requirements.“I’m excited to be part of the Coryell Roofing team and to work alongside industry leaders who prioritize quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction,” said Olson. “My goal is to build long-lasting relationships and become a go-to resource for clients when they need guidance on roofing solutions.”Outside of his professional ambitions, Cade prioritizes maintaining a strong work-life balance. He cherishes time on the golf course with his dad, grandparents, and friends and finds joy in taking walks with his two dogs alongside his girlfriend. His commitment to building meaningful relationships and staying connected to his community reflects Coryell Roofing’s dedication to fostering trusted partnerships.Coryell Roofing is proud to welcome Cade Olson to the team and looks forward to the impact he will make in serving clients across Texas.

