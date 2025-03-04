Mindset,Leadership and Resilience Speaker Tricia Andreassen to Speak Following Leadership Expert John Maxwell
Andreassen will be speaking at the conference alongside premier speakers. The event features additional New York Times Best Selling Authors and Speakers.
Tricia Andreassen, an 11x Multi Best Selling Author, Speaker, and Corporate Strategist, is renowned for her expertise in personal development, mindset, goal setting, and a variety of business and marketing strategies. Her participation in this event underscores her commitment to inspiring and empowering leaders to unlock their full potential.
Key Features/Highlights Include:
Focus on cultivating an abundant mindset.
“We are honored to host Tricia here and have her speak to our group,” said Jerry Roisentul, Champion Mentorship.
Participant attendees will be able to learn from Andreassen’s insights on sales training, AI marketing, personal branding, and more. Her dynamic approach has transformed professionals and organizations looking to enhance their personal and professional lives.
To request Tricia Andreassen as a speaker for your next event please visit her website at www.UnstoppableWarrior.com
Creative Life Publishing is dedicated to inspiring transformative change through the power of words. With a focus on personal development and leadership growth, Creative Life Publishing connects authors and speakers with audiences eager for impactful insights and motivation.
For more information on Tricia's upcoming events or her podcast, visit HTTP://livelifeunstoppable.com or contact Kurt Andreassen.
