Mindset,Leadership and Resilience Speaker Tricia Andreassen to Speak Following Leadership Expert John Maxwell

Photo of Best Selling Author and Artist Tricia Andreassen Tricia Andreassen Author

Andreassen will be speaking at the conference alongside premier speakers. The event features additional New York Times Best Selling Authors and Speakers.

Your setbacks are not stop signs; they are signposts guiding you to a greater purpose.Rise, reframe and rewrite your story - because the warrior within you was made to conquer.” — Tricia Andreassen

HICKORY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Life Publishing is thrilled to announce that Tricia Andreassen will be speaking alongside John Maxwell at an upcoming leadership event on January 24, 2025. The event will focus on cultivating an abundant mindset and will take place in Indian Wells, California.Tricia Andreassen, an 11x Multi Best Selling Author, Speaker, and Corporate Strategist, is renowned for her expertise in personal development, mindset, goal setting, and a variety of business and marketing strategies. Her participation in this event underscores her commitment to inspiring and empowering leaders to unlock their full potential.Key Features/Highlights Include:Focus on cultivating an abundant mindset.“We are honored to host Tricia here and have her speak to our group,” said Jerry Roisentul, Champion Mentorship.Participant attendees will be able to learn from Andreassen’s insights on sales training, AI marketing, personal branding, and more. Her dynamic approach has transformed professionals and organizations looking to enhance their personal and professional lives.To request Tricia Andreassen as a speaker for your next event please visit her website at www.UnstoppableWarrior.com Creative Life Publishing is dedicated to inspiring transformative change through the power of words. With a focus on personal development and leadership growth, Creative Life Publishing connects authors and speakers with audiences eager for impactful insights and motivation.For more information on Tricia's upcoming events or her podcast, visit HTTP://livelifeunstoppable.com or contact Kurt Andreassen.Media Contact:Kurt Andreassen, CreateCoreU, Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute, Support@CreateCoreU.AI

