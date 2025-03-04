Coryell Roofing Addresses the Impact of Proposed Tariffs on Construction Costs

New tariffs on imported materials may raise construction costs by 4–8%. Coryell Roofing shares expert insights on how to mitigate financial risks.

We are already seeing suppliers position for price increases, and we anticipate more to follow.” — Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the construction industry facing significant cost increases due to proposed tariffs Coryell Roofing is taking a proactive approach to help clients navigate the potential financial and contractual challenges ahead. The U.S. government has proposed a 25 percent tariff on materials imported from Mexico and Canada and a 10 percent tariff on imports from China, directly impacting critical materials such as aluminum, metal, and plastics. Industry analysts project an overall four to eight percent increase in construction costs, with key materials already experiencing price adjustments.Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing, has been featured in multiple media interviews, including Fox News, to address these concerns. He emphasized the need for immediate action, stating, “We are already seeing suppliers position for price increases, and we anticipate more to follow. Metals, aluminum, and plastics will be affected first, and market demand could create further strain on supply availability. If past supply chain challenges are any indication, we could see extended lead times on builder-grade materials, such as TPO and insulation, similar to what occurred during the pandemic. While there are no guarantees, responsible planning requires us to anticipate both price increases and possible material shortages.”As the industry prepares for potential long-term disruptions, Coryell Roofing warns that the tariffs could also impact existing contracts, particularly under AIA provisions, which do not account for tariff-related cost increases. Clients should review their agreements closely to determine responsibility for additional costs. Furthermore, market dynamics could lead to heightened competition in bidding, with builder-grade contractors shifting into new markets to remain active, potentially eroding the high-end sector.Coryell Roofing strongly advises clients to move projects forward now, as financing options may provide a cost-effective alternative to absorbing unpredictable material price hikes. Some products could see increases of more than 10 percent, making early financing a strategic decision to mitigate the financial burden of rising costs.To ensure clients and industry partners have access to the latest insights, Coryell Roofing will publish a blog post and LinkedIn article outlining the immediate impact and necessary actions. The company is also providing a one-page briefing for the sales team to assist clients in making informed decisions. As always, Coryell is ready to assist with expert guidance and proactive solutions to keep projects on track.With the first price increase already implemented on March 1, and additional adjustments expected over the next 90 days, Coryell Roofing urges businesses and organizations to take action now. Delaying decisions could lead to higher costs, longer project timelines, and increased competition for materials and labor.

