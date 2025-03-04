March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month

VPGH Logo PGAM Logo

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Partnership for Gaming and Health, in partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), is proud to recognize March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM). This year’s theme, “Seeking Understanding,” focuses on increasing awareness of problem gambling as a serious but often misunderstood mental health condition. The campaign seeks to foster greater awareness and empathy, break down barriers to treatment, and provide support for individuals and families impacted by gambling-related harm.

Problem gambling, defined as gambling behaviors that disrupt or damage personal, family, or professional lives, affects millions of Americans. Nationally, approximately 2.5 million U.S. adults meet the criteria for a severe gambling problem, with an additional 5-8 million individuals experiencing mild to moderate gambling problems.

- The Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline saw a 49% increase in calls from 2023 to 2024, resulting in 1,002 intakes.

- Last year, VPGH received 562 new referrals mostly through the helpline, 90% of which were referred for treatment and recovery.

- Sports betting, casino slots and online gambling were the most frequent types of problem gambling among support seekers.

The annual observance of Problem Gambling Awareness Month provides an essential platform for organizations across the country to highlight the availability of resources that support problem gambling prevention, education, treatment, and recovery.

VPGH works to increase access to treatment for problem gambling by referring individuals to clinical providers and peer recovery services across Virginia. VPGH also provides free training on evidence-based practices to all network providers, as well as community outreach programs to raise awareness about problem gambling and support services.

Throughout March, VPGH will host and participate in various activities to educate the community and spark meaningful conversations around problem gambling. Planned events include:

- March 19: 2nd Annual Problem Gambling Prevention Conference – Register for this day of learning and support in Abingdon, Virginia

- March 21: Virginia Symposium on Problem Gambling – Register for this free webinar

- March 28: Problem Gambling in the Aging Population – A presentation by VPGH peer recovery specialist Sean Fournia Register here for this free webinar

- March 11: Gambling Disorder Screening Day – VPGH screenings are available throughout March

- Social media awareness campaign – Follow VPGH on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for information on problem gambling and available support resources

“VPGH works to inspire hope for Virginians seeking support for problem gambling,” said Jennifer Davis-Walton, Director of Gambling Services. “We want everyone to be aware of the signs of problem gambling, and to know that VPGH’s network of peer recovery specialists and trained clinicians are available to help anyone who is affected by gambling harm.”

VPGH encourages local media and community organizations to join this important conversation by sharing information and highlighting available resources.

For more information about problem gambling and how to increase awareness of problem gambling, visit www.vpgh.org.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call or text the Virginia Problem Gambling Helpline at 1.888.532.3500 or visit the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling at www.vcpg.net. Help is available 24/7/365 – it is free and confidential.

About the Virginia Partnership for Gaming and Health

The Virginia Partnership for Gaming and Health (VPGH) at Virginia Commonwealth University aims to inspire hope, build support, and foster solutions that empower every Virginian seeking to transform their lives from problem gambling. VPGH is funded by the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, and partners with the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling to offer a screening helpline where eligible individuals receive direct referrals for treatment and recovery services in their community. If needed, VPGH covers the cost of treatment to ensure every support seeker's recovery needs are met. VPGH also provides evidence-based training on problem gambling to its network of clinicians and peer recovery specialists. Visit www.vpgh.org for more information.

About the National Council on Problem Gambling

The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) is the only national nonprofit organization in the US that seeks to mitigate gambling-related harm. NCPG is neutral on legalized gambling. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline, which offers hope and help without stigma or shame. Visit www.ncpgambling.org/ncpg/ to learn more.

