Felon arrested by St. Louis CBP at Lambert
ST. LOUIS– On March 2, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at Lambert International Airport arrested a 62-year-old male on an outstanding felony warrant.
The U.S. citizen was departing St. Louis and was heading to Germany with his wife. CBP officers using a passenger manifest, a picture, and other personal identifying information were able to identify him as an exact match to an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) arrest warrant from St. Louis County for Driving Under the Influence—DWI Persistent, a felony.
The individual was turned over to the St. Louis County Police Department for further processing.
“Our highly trained officers are always on alert for criminal who are fleeing the country to ensure they are held accountable for their actions,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations, Chicago Field Office. “The use of a law enforcement databases, like NCIC, and intelligence by CBP officers is extremely instrumental in the apprehension of wanted criminals.”
The NCIC is a centralized automated database designed to share information, such as outstanding warrants, among law enforcement agencies. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have previously arrested individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion.
CBP's border security mission is led at ports of entry by CBP officers from the Office of Field Operations. Please visit CBP Ports of Entry to learn more about how CBP’s Office of Field Operations secures our nation’s borders. Learn more about CBP at www.CBP.gov.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.