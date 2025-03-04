Georgetown Couple Restores E. Fay Jones Property and Receives Prestigious Preservation Award

McKee Properties LLC (From Front to Back) David McKee, Alice McKee, Tyler McKee, Ashley McKee

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Georgetown couple Tyler and Ashley McKee, along with McKee Properties LLC, proudly announce the completion of a remarkable restoration project in Fayetteville, Arkansas – the meticulous revival of the Brothers Residence, a mid-century modern home originally designed in 1956 by renowned architect E. Fay Jones. This significant undertaking underscores the McKees' commitment to architectural preservation, ensuring that Jones' visionary work continues to inspire and be shared with the public."It was our mission to preserve Fay's work so that it can be shared with the greater public. Fay Jones preservation is crucial to ensure that his work won't be forgotten and will continue to live on," said Ashley McKee.The Brothers Residence, commissioned by Richard and Alma Brothers, has been thoughtfully restored to harmonize with its natural surroundings while seamlessly blending vintage charm with contemporary comforts. Large glass walls invite natural light to cascade into the living spaces, offering panoramic views and reinvigorating the essence of classic mid-century modern design. Unique among Jones’ works, the home exhibits strong Frank Lloyd Wright Usonian house design characteristics.In recognition of this outstanding restoration, Tyler and Ashley McKee of Georgetown and David and Alice McKee of Fayetteville have been awarded the Historic Preservation through Restoration Award by Preserve Arkansas . This prestigious honor celebrates projects dedicated to returning structures to their documented earlier appearance while preserving their integrity.Originally in a state of severe disrepair—with a sagging roof, extensive water damage, and holes that had allowed wildlife to take residence—the Brothers Residence was at risk of being lost. The McKee family undertook a meticulous restoration with the goal of honoring Jones’s original vision while making minimal updates to support modern living.“Preserving a home designed by E. Fay Jones is more than just a renovation—it’s a commitment to architectural history,” said Tyler McKee. “Our goal was to respect Jones’s signature craftsmanship while ensuring the home remains functional and livable for generations to come.”A Faithful Restoration of an Architectural TreasureThe McKees worked from Jones’s original designs, including plans for a 1968 addition, to restore the home’s distinctive features. Among the key restoration efforts:Structural Repairs: The roof, sagging into the rear patio, was structurally reset and replaced for the first time in 66 years, maintaining Jones’s signature jackknife edge and toothlike detailing under the fascia.Chimney and Balcony Restoration: The stone chimney was completely rebuilt with rafters and cross beams, while a custom steel balustrade replaced the rotted wood railings on the balcony.System Upgrades: Electrical, plumbing, and mechanical systems were all upgraded or replaced to meet modern efficiency standards.Interior Preservation: The team maintained Jones’s signature elements, including floor-to-ceiling windows, corner-butted panes, and natural materials such as wood and stone. Local carpenters repurposed original cabinetry to enhance storage while staying true to the home’s mid-century aesthetic.Sensitive Modernization: Updates included replacing damaged cork flooring with linoleum in a blonde wood pattern, remodeling water-damaged bathrooms, and converting a former music room into a dining space featuring a hexagonal table designed by Jones himself.A Legacy of PreservationDavid McKee, Tyler's father, worked alongside Fay Jones for 16 years until his retirement in 1997, is the only living associate of the famed architect. His dedication to preserving Jones’s legacy was recently recognized with the Fay Jones Legacy Medal in Architecture from the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design.Experience the E. Fay Jones LegacyThis historic home is open to the public's use as a vacation rental . McKee Properties invites architecture enthusiasts and admirers of E. Fay Jones' work to experience the unique ambiance of the Brothers Residence firsthand by booking a private stay.McKee Properties LLC is a family-owned business led by David and Alice McKee, alongside their son Tyler McKee and daughter-in-law Ashley McKee. They operate the residence as a vacation rental under the name The Gray by Fay Jones , with the goal of sharing a Fay Jones experience with the public.

