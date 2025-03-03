Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,193 in the last 365 days.

The Gray by Fay Jones: A Rare Architectural Gem Now Available for Vacation Stays

Designed by E. Fay Jones in 1956 and recently restored by McKee Properties LLC.

The Brothers Residence Front Elevation

Main Living Area The Gray by Fay Jones

Bedroom with Terrace Access

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare opportunity to experience the architectural mastery of E. Fay Jones is now available to travelers with the launch of The Gray by Fay Jones, an exclusive vacation rental that exemplifies the renowned architect’s signature design. This unique property, inspired by organic architecture and seamlessly integrated with its natural surroundings, is now open for booking.

Designed with meticulous attention to detail, The Gray captures the essence of Jones’ iconic aesthetic—warm wood tones, expansive glass features, and a harmonious connection to the environment. The property offers a distinctive retreat for architecture enthusiasts, history aficionados, and travelers seeking an unparalleled lodging experience in Fayetteville.

Situated in a prime location near the University of Arkansas, the Fay Jones experience provides guests with both seclusion and accessibility. The home’s striking architectural elements, combined with modern amenities and thoughtfully curated spaces, set a new standard for luxury vacation rentals in the region.

Now accepting reservations for 2025, this exclusive property presents a rare chance to stay in a home influenced by one of America’s most celebrated architects. For booking information and availability, visit Air Bnb.

Ashley McKee
McKee Properties LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Gray by Fay Jones: A Rare Architectural Gem Now Available for Vacation Stays

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more