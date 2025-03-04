Architect and Former Apprentice of E. Fay Jones Contributes to Cooper Memorial Chapel Expansion

The Gray by Fay Jones Restoration in Fayetteville

BELLA VISTA, AR, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The iconic Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel , a masterpiece of architecture designed by the renowned E. Fay Jones, is undergoing a significant expansion, and the project has come full circle for architect David W. McKee . McKee, who apprenticed under Jones during the original construction of the chapel in the late 1980s, is now serving as a consulting architect for the additions.The expansion includes a new 1,805-square-foot office and visitor center, featuring a wheelchair-accessible restroom and a dedicated bridal area. This addition aims to enhance the chapel’s functionality while preserving the integrity of Jones’ original vision.David W. McKee’s deep understanding of what he calls the "Fay Way"—a design philosophy rooted in organic architecture and harmony with nature—has been instrumental in guiding the project. As a longtime advisor to the Cooper Chapel board, McKee brings not only his architectural expertise but also a profound respect for the chapel’s legacy."It’s an honor to contribute to this project and to ensure that the additions reflect Fay’s vision," said McKee. "Having been part of the original construction, this opportunity feels like a full-circle moment for me."McKee’s recent work also includes the restoration of The Brothers Residence in Fayetteville designed by Jones. Now coined, The Gray by Fay Jones , the residence is available as a vacation rental and Fay Jones experience. The property received an award for Historic Preservation through Restoration through Preserve Arkansas. David was also recently awarded a Fay Jones Legacy Medal by the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design at the University of Arkansas. David's expertise and intimate knowledge in preserving and extending Jones’ architectural legacy makes him uniquely suited to consult on the Cooper Chapel project.Construction on the expansion began in January and is expected to be completed by fall. The project underscores a commitment to accessibility and visitor experience while maintaining the spirit of Jones’ original design.For more information, please contact:Ashley McKeeMcKee Properties LLCmckee.properties.ar@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.