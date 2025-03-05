California Retailer and Design business KTJ Design Co., is preparing to celebrate two remarkable milestones

Join us in celebrating KTJ Design Co’s two remarkable milestones anniversaries during a special Open House Event planned for Thursday, March 20th starting at 4 pm. ​Celebrating 15 years as an entrepreneur and business owner, Kathleen Jennison turned challenges into opportunities, after a life-changing accident, earning her second degree in Interior Design and founding KTJ Design Co. Kathleen Jennison—Owner & Lead Designer of KTJ Design Co., and her team pose outside of The Shoppe retail store where they meet design clients and run the day to day operation of their nationally recognized firm. Now celebrating its 5-year as a chic and stylish destination, The Shoppe retail store offers a curated selection of art, bedding, decor, furnishings, lighting, mattresses, rugs and window covering alongside custom upholstery options. KTJ Design Co., specializing in residential and commercial design. With a license in interior design and as a General Contractor, Kathleen Jennison has a decade and a half of experience in interior design and design build fields, as well as successfully

KTJ Design Co’s two milestones honors 5-years of delivering stunning interiors throughout California’s Central Valley and a 15 year journey in luxury design.

Join us in honoring two remarkable milestones! KTJ Design Co., is a accumulation of my journey as an entrepreneur and business owner, and how I turned challenges into opportunities.” — Kathleen Jennison—Owner & Lead Designer of KTJ Design Co.

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathleen Jennison—Owner & Lead Designer of KTJ Design Co . is sharing exciting news as she prepares to celebrate her company's two milestone anniversaries.“I welcome our design and trade communities and local consumers to join us in honoring KTJ Design Co’s two remarkable milestones! KTJ Design Co will celebrate five years of delivering stunning interiors throughout California’s Central Valley and my 15 year journey as an award-winning luxury interior designer, “ Kathleen Jennison commented.KTJ Design Co’s dual anniversary celebration will take place during a special Open House Event planned for Thursday, March 20th starting at 4 pm (Pacific Time) in The Shoppe’s retail store at 404 N Harrison St, Stockton, CA 95203. Guests are encouraged to RSVP on Eventbrite. The Shoppe, retail store and design studio, is where KTJ Design Co., meets with design clients and runs the day to day operation of her nationally recognized firm. Celebrating 15 years as an entrepreneur and business owner, Kathleen turned challenges into opportunities, after a life-changing accident, earning her second degree in Interior Design and founding KTJ Design Co. With this milestone anniversary, Kathleen is honoring her successful career in interior design, and as a licensed General Contractor, and sharing a bit of her story: of resilience, reinvention, and passion for purposeful design.Kathleen’s beginnings in the field of art and design, elevated her interior design skill set, to bring a seamless blend of analytic precision and creative artistry. With a philosophy that reflects her belief “That great design transforms lives, creating spaces that are cool, casually custom, and deeply personal is what KTJ Design Co is so passionate about.” Kathleen shared. Today, KTJ Design Co., a luxury design firm that specializes in commercial and residential design offers a wide range of services including, full service interior design, turnkey services, furniture sourcing, kitchen and bath remodels, new construction and custom window treatments.With the entrepreneurial spirit, Kathleen shared how she came to open “The Shoppe” in January 2019, with a vision to create a one stop shop and a destination for end consumers and homeowners to source stylish and affordable furnishings. Seeing beyond the location's original purpose, Kathleen breathed new life into a long shuttered candy factory in Midtown Stockton, CA. “I just loved the high ceilings, brick interiors and the feeling that the factory’s industrial-chic foundation provided. “ Kathleen shared, “Remodeling this location wasn’t without challenges, for the 7,300 square feet and the condition it was in when we purchased the space 5 years ago. Combining my background in design build and as a licensed General Contractor, I was confident that we could repurpose this factory and the result is a truly beautiful retail shop and design studio for my business.”Now celebrating its 5-year as a chic and stylish destination, The Shoppe retail store offers a curated selection of art, bedding, decor, furnishings, lighting, mattresses, rugs and window covering options alongside custom upholstery with a wide range of fabrics for sofas, and chairs, to choose from. “We live for the details and we know that customization is essential. That’s why we love working with our customers to find the perfect piece for their space.” The Shoppe’s team commented. “From custom options on cushions, to creating the perfect arm type and back height in the widest range of high-performance fabrics, our custom upholstery is crafted to your specifications and designed using hardwood frames that are built to last. These are the elements that make all the difference—the ones that turn a piece of furniture into your favorite spot to make memories, to relax and to unwind.”The Shoppe offers everything you would need to personalize your space and make a house a home. With new inventory, arriving monthly – in a variety of design styles, and a range of price points to meet any budget. Read Kathleen’s Blog to learn more about her milestone anniversary and how she created The Shoppe.Kathleen shared, “I invite our past clients, local businesses, and community members to come together to celebrate 15 years of breathtaking design and five years of transforming houses into homes. We look forward to seeing you there!” Kathleen added, this is more than just a party—it’s a full experience filled with style, fun, and fabulous surprises! Featuring delicious food & drinks, live music and fun. KTJ Design Co’s, special open house event will be Thursday, March 20th starting at 4 pm (Pacific Time) at The Shoppee retail store at 404 N Harrison St, Stockton, CA 95203. As an exciting bonus, event Guests will be entered to win a free design consultation. RSVP on Eventbrite.📍 Where: The Shoppe at KTJ Design Co.📅 When: March 20, 2025 4-6PM🎊 Come celebrate, sip, shop, and stay a while!✨ Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – Be part of a special moment as we mark this exciting milestone.🎶 Live Music – Enjoy the ambiance with great tunes and a lively atmosphere.🍽 Delicious Bites & Signature Cocktails – Sip and savor while you mingle and explore.🎁 Prizes & Giveaways – Don’t miss your chance to win stylish home finds and exclusive gifts.🛍 Curated Home Décor & Design Inspiration – Browse beautifully styled vignettes and discover unique pieces to elevate your space.AboutKathleen Jennison—Owner & Lead Designer of KTJ Design Co., specializing in residential and commercial design. With a license in interior design and as a General Contractor, Kathleen Jennison has a decade and a half of experience in interior design and design build fields, as well as successfully completed projects throughout California.Whether the project calls for a complete remodel or a simple refresh, KJT Designs helps their clients to find their own personal style and to fully express what they love about their space. From to newly married couples embarking on their first time navigating home ownership, for clients who are entering new phases of life or families downsizing to smaller homes, or remodeling existing homes to accommodate aging in place - their full service interior design services are customized to suit your needs and will streamline the entire design process.Regardless of what stage of life or what condition your home is in, KTJ Designs will move projects from start to finish with a smooth hand and exacting management of the client’s budget. To deliver the peace of mind that comes with quality craftsmanship to design a place for everything, while delivering an exceptional drama-free remodel experience with a whole lot of warmth.Outside of her design and retail businesses, Kathleen is a proud member of The American Society of Interior Design (ASID), a past president of the ASID Central California/Nevada Chapter, and a recognized leader in the design and trade industry, who offers her knowledge and experience as a Editorial contributor to countless trade and shelter magazines, as well as being a featured speaker at markets and trade shows across the country. Visit her online to view her portfolio www.ktjdesignco.com and follow her design journey on social media @ktjdesignco.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.