Acclaimed Designer & TV Host Jennifer Farrell is teaming up with home furnishings + lighting brands at High Point Market

HPMKT is one of my favorite events because the industry pulls out all the stops to “wow” designers like me with new collections and insightful talks. This one is sure to be one for the record books!” — Acclaimed Designer and TV Host Jennifer Farrell

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Designer and TV Host Jennifer Farrell is revealing her HPMKT takeover, as she teams up with some of the biggest brands in the home furnishings and lighting industries to launch a new interiors collection, debut a Showhome Brand Partnership, and offer insightful talks and activations planned to inspire market attendees.“Fall Market is one of my favorite times of year,” Jennifer shared, “as the industry pulls out all the stops to “wow” designers like me with new collections. Getting to unveil my own collection with Global Views at High Point Market is truly a highlight of my career - it’s a labor of love two years in the making, and I could not be more excited to share the first release of my new collection with my industry colleagues and friends. Then, to debut my new Showhome Partnership with Kalco, to host a series of events all weekend…this Fall Market is sure to be one for the record books.”Founder of the award-winning interiors firm Jennifer Farrell Designs, Jennifer has dominated the world of luxury interior design for over two decades. Jennifer’s high-profile notoriety as a celebrity and popular television host has led to brand ambassadorships, lauded product collections, and global recognition for her ability to design exquisite products for home, decor, surfaces, and furniture brands. At Fall High Point Market, Jennifer celebrates her brand collaborations with an exciting slate of launches, parties, talks, and giveaways throughout the October weekend.Jennifer Farrell x Global Views | IHFC, Design Center, Floor 2, D220 | The official debut of Jennifer Farrell for Global Views Collection is finally here! Luxury brand Global Views, renowned for its 25 + year legacy, and renowned interior + product designer Jennifer Farrell have created a bold exploration of modern, nature-inspired forms brought to life through sculptural works and handcrafted artistry. The Fall 2025 debut includes dozens of offerings across furniture, accessories, artwork, lighting, mirrors, rugs, pillows, and wall decor.Celebrate the unveiling of the Jennifer Farrell for Global Views Collection at a special Meet & Greet event, on Saturday, October, 25 at 4 p.m. in IHFC Design Center, Floor 2, D220. Market attendees, industry supporters, and friends are invited to experience the collaborative vision firsthand, to meet with Jennifer while raising a glass and discovering the inspiration behind the collection. The event will include a short talk presented by Jennifer, followed by drinks and hors d’oeuvres, conversation, and celebration. A press preview event will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday for any trade/shelter media who wish to connect with Jennifer before the official launch party begins. RSVP is encouraged.Jennifer Farrell x High Point Market’s The Point | Back by popular demand! Interior designers are increasingly embracing neuroaesthetics, the science of how our environment and art affect the mind and nervous system. Join this insightful talk “Get The YES And Strengthen Your Design Practice With Neuroaesthetics” at The Point, on Sunday, October 26 at 2 p.m., led by an expert panel: Eryn Oruncak, Founder of Elan Designs; Jennifer Farrell, Founder of Jennifer Farrell Designs; and moderator Ericka Saurit, Founder of Saurit Creative. Hear from industry leaders about how neuroaesthetic principles are translating into lighting, biophilia, color, pattern, balance, and art, and how personalized design is elevating the design industry. Guests will also learn how to make decisions using science-backed principles to gain new vocabulary, greater confidence, and strategies to get a “YES” from clients and increase business profit.Jennifer Farrell x Kalco / IHFC, Hamilton, Floor 2, H232 | Lighting brand Kalco is joining forces with Jennifer Farrell to launch a unique Project Partnership at I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments, Jennifer’s Global Destination Showhome Experience in the South of France. Kalco is creating a Lighting Takeover at Extension House, one of the three living environments at I.C.E. House. Kalco’s artful lighting will be featured exclusively throughout Extension House, with chandeliers and pendants, bath and outdoor fixtures, sconces and portable lighting showcased at Jennifer’s ancient-meets-modern vision of the adaptable, changeable home of the future. In addition, Jennifer will look to industry icon and Kalco Brand Partner Christopher Grubb, to collaborate on the creation of a custom sculptural lightwork that will be the shining star at Center House, the largest of the three I.C.E. House environments. Check out the Kalco x Jennifer Farrell collaboration here Jennifer shared, “I’ve always been passionate about lighting, and at I.C.E. House, we’re telling an ancient-meets modern story with lighting as our narrator. This collaboration with Kalco is incredibly special because it’s not just a partnership – it will become a full realization of a showhome design vision that I’ve been developing for decades, and Kalco will be front and center, as we create a lighting journey together."Join Kalco for “Creating a Lighting Journey: Storytelling Through Lighting Design,” a fireside chat with award-winning interior + product designers Jennifer Farrell and Christopher Grubb, Sunday, October 26 at 4 p.m. in IHFC, H232. Guests will hear Jennifer's bold vision behind her design showhome I.C.E. House and experience how lighting transforms storytelling through lighting design. Get an exclusive look behind the scenes for creating custom lighting selections inside the home, and get a first glimpse into one of the structures within this innovative forever-home concept. Designed with adaptable, high-end fixtures, Kalco will play a key role in I.C.E. House’s Extension House, with their custom sculptural lightworks featured in Center House - specially cultivated for the property's unique aesthetics, and designed in collaboration with interior + product designers Jennifer Farrell and Christopher Grubb.As one of the newest partners of this destination showhome experience, Kalco is offering talk attendees a chance to Win a free Trip for Two to France for the I.C.E. House VIP Reveal Party, slated for Fall 2026. Following the talk and giveaway announcement, guests are invited to stay and enjoy hors d'oeuvres and cocktails, as they experience the newest offerings in the Kalco showroom. RSVP is required; the Giveaway winner must be present at the Creating a Lighting Journey talk to win.Jennifer's high-concept venture, I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments is a destination showhome experience with a multi-structure property that will be a vision of the adaptable home of the future. This innovative, multi-tiered multimedia experience culminates with the ancient-meets-modern showhome’s grand opening, anticipated for Fall 2026 in the South of France. To learn more visit: icehousebyjenniferfarrell.com.About Jennifer Farrell:Founder of the award-winning interior design firm Jennifer Farrell Designs, Jennifer became nationally known for hosting the long-running series Find & Design, and currently hosts Million Dollar House Hunters and Most Amazing Homes. Named Design Visionary 2020, Jennifer’s product designs have won myriad awards, most notably being recognized as the 2023 Top Flooring Product in Tile & Stone. She has received numerous awards from NKBA and ASID; was recently honored as Best of Design by Interiors California; and is the recipient of the prestigious ANDYZ Award for Best Residential Design. Her iconic work has been featured in dozens of publications, including Luxe Magazine, Interiors California, Dwell, Mountain Living, Redbook, Ebony, Entertainment Weekly, House & Garden, Designers Today, Ventura Blvd., FCW, and Sunset. She has teamed with some of the finest luxury brands in all sectors for her celebrated product designs, including her Livable Luxury Tile Collection for Emser Tile. Her newest collaboration, Jennifer Farrell for Global Views, is a multi-category world of furniture, lighting, rugs, art, and décor that unveils in 2025 and 2026. Jennifer’s long career as a television host and designer spans dozens of popular shows, including Home Made Simple, Find Me a Vacation Home, Behind the Gates, Holiday Dream Home, Home & Family, Fox & Friends Weekend, Merge, Renovate My Family, My Celebrity Home, and more. As a nationally recognized design expert and a leading influencer in the A+D community, Jennifer is a keynote presenter and speaker for building and design industry trade events across the country.Jennifer’s groundbreaking showhome, Calibu Vineyard, has been lauded as a game-changing tour de force, revolutionizing the concept of experiential marketing and integrated Brand Partnerships. The overwhelming critical praise and brand elevation success of Calibu Vineyard has paved the way for the next evolution of the Design Showhome Experience with I.C.E. House: Interconnected Changeable Environments. For brand/product collaborations, press, or television/public appearances, please inquire here to Book Now.###

