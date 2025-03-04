Green Matters Technologies Inc. Appoints Chester Tuason as Chief Financial Officer

Chester Tuason CFO Green Matters Technologies Inc

Green Matters Technologies, a leading “greenovation” company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chester Tuason as its new Chief Financial Officer.

LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Matters Technologies, a leading “greenovation” company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chester Tuason as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a proven track record of driving financial strategy and sustainable business growth, Chester will play a crucial role in scaling the company’s mission to create a cleaner, more sustainable future.Chester Tuason brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the executive leadership team and is a valued addition to the company as they continue to expand their manufacturing capacity and grow sales. With a proven track record of financial leadership and strategic vision, Chester will play a pivotal role in directing revenue strategy and subscription model contracts."I am honored to join Green Matters Technologies at such an exciting time in its journey," expressed Chester Tuason. "As the world pivots toward greener solutions, I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive financial excellence while ensuring that sustainability remains at the core of our growth strategy."Chester is a highly accomplished CPA with accounting and business expertise in a diverse range of industries including biotech, aerospace, quick service restaurants, heavy industry, and commercial and personal security. With over 20+ years of experience, Chester has helped organizations navigate complex financial landscapes, optimize operations, and achieve sustainable growth through a focused approach and a strategic mindset."Chester Tuason’s big-picture mindset and financial leadership will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and reinforcing our commitment to sustainability," remarked Michael Caetano, CEO of Green Matters. “His experience and foresight will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, enhance our financial performance, and drive our company forward. We are thrilled to welcome him to our executive team."Chester Tuason joins Green Matters at a pivotal moment as the company expands its breakthrough solutions in green energy, circular economy innovations, and carbon reduction technologies.For more information about Green Matters Technologies and its commitment to a greener future, visit www.greenmattersinc.com About Green MattersGreen Matters Technologies (GMT) creates innovative and disruptive technology solutions in the HVAC (Heat, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) marketplace that are environmentally sustainable and commercially viable. Their “Captive Energy Heat Recovery Systems” enable businesses to significantly reduce their carbon footprint while at the same time, deliver substantial energy savings.Traditionally, fossil-fuel powered water heaters provide domestic hot water in a building. GMT’s proprietary heat recovery systems create an endless supply of hot water by capturing and transferring the waste heat from existing heat sources such as district heat, ambient air, or a building’s air conditioning system, at efficiencies up to 610% under full loads.An advantage of GMT’s technology is that is can be easily retrofitted into existing HVAC systems, without the need to remove existing boilers or other machinery.Green Matters Technologies corporate offices and production facilities are located just outside of Vancouver, in Langley, BC, Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.