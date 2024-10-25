InterContinental Real Santo Domingo Hotel Signs Contract for Green Matters Technologies Hot Water Heat Recovery System

InterContinental Hotel Santo Domingo

InterContinental Hotel Signs Landmark Contract for Green Matters Technologies Hot Water Heat Recovery System for Reducing CO2 Emissions and Energy Costs

We’re excited to work with the InterContinental Hotel to implement our cutting-edge hot water heating system. This is a win-win for both the environment and the hotel’s bottom line.” — Michael Caetano

LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, October 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Matters Technologies Inc has announced a contract signing to install their CE-K500 heat recovery system at the InterContinental Real Santo Domingo Hotel in the Dominican Republic. This marks a major step in the InterContinental Hotel’s commitment to sustainability.Green Matters Technologies state-of-the-art heat recovery system captures waste heat from the hotel's air conditioning units, and from that waste energy produces 100% of the hotel’s hot water needs. This innovative system is designed to significantly reduce energy costs while cutting CO2 emissions, advancing the hotel's eco-friendly goals.As a result, the InterContinental Hotel will cut its carbon footprint by 66 tons of CO2 per year.“A Major Milestone in Sustainable Hospitality”InterContinental Hotel’s General Manager, Sebastian Gonzalez, expressed enthusiasm about the project:“Sustainability is at the core of InterContinental Hotel’s mission, and this partnership with Green Matters Technologies allows us to take a significant step towards reducing our environmental impact. This system is a game-changer—it saves energy, reduces our carbon emissions, and provides our guests with an eco-friendly experience without sacrificing comfort. We’re proud to lead the way in green hospitality.”Green Matters Technologies innovative system aligns with global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and marks the InterContinental Hotel’s latest investment in green technology. By harnessing energy that would otherwise have been wasted, the hotel will generate hot water more efficiently, reducing the need for conventional, energy-intensive water heaters.“Leading the Way in Energy Efficiency”Green Matter’s CEO, Michael Caetano, highlighted the impact of the project:“We’re excited to work with the InterContinental Hotel to implement our cutting-edge hot water heating system. By repurposing waste heat from their air conditioning systems, the InterContinental Hotel is setting an example of how businesses in the hospitality industry can operate more sustainably while saving money. This is a win-win for both the environment and the hotel’s bottom line.”Michael continued, “We’re also looking forward to how this installation showcases our technology to the rest of the over 6,000 hotels in the Intercontinental Hotels Group, and the significant annual savings that our systems can bring to increase their profitability.”About the InterContinental Real Santo Domingo HotelThe InterContinental Hotel is a premier luxury destination in the Financial District, known for hosting diplomatic events, and committed to providing exceptional guest experiences while minimizing its environmental footprint. Known for its dedication to sustainability, the hotel consistently adopts eco-friendly practices and cutting-edge technologies to create a greener future for the hospitality industry.About Green Matters Technologies IncGreen Matters Technologies (GMT) creates disruptive technology solutions in the HVAC (Heat, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) marketplace that are environmentally sustainable and commercially viable. Their “Zero Emission” product lines enable businesses to significantly reduce their carbon footprint while at the same time, deliver substantial energy savings.Traditionally, fossil-fuel powered water heaters provide domestic hot water in a building. GMT’s proprietary heat recovery systems create an endless supply of hot water by capturing and transferring the waste heat from existing heat sources such as district heat, ambient air, or a building’s air conditioning system, at efficiencies up to 600% under full loads.An advantage of GMT’s technology is that is can be easily retrofitted into existing HVAC systems, without the need to remove existing boilers or other machinery.Green Matters Technologies corporate offices and production facilities are located just outside of Vancouver, in Langley, BC, Canada.Contact Information:For more information, please contact:Michael Harris,CMO Green Matters Technologies Incmharris@greenmattersinc.com

