Green Matters Technologies Announces New Board of Directors

Green Matters Technologies Inc, a leading greenovation company, is excited to announce the appointment of its Board of Directors, as it prepares for its IPO.

The extensive knowledge of our new Board of Directors in finance, industry knowledge, and strategic vision will play a crucial role in helping Green Matters succeed through its next growth phase.” — Michael Caetano

LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Matters Technologies Inc, a leading greenovation company, is excited to announce the appointment of its Board of Directors, as it prepares for its IPO. This change reflects the company's ongoing commitment to ensure a strong governance foundation in meeting regulatory, investor and market expectations.The new Board of Directors includes Michael Caetano, Dr. Antoine Chevalier, Mark Muller, Sylvia Taylor and Leighton Bocking, who each bring a wealth of experience across various sectors including finance, capital markets, research and human resources. The new board will help guide the company through its next phase of growth and innovation.“I am thrilled to announce these highly accomplished professionals as our Board of Directors,” said Michael Caetano, Chairman and CEO. “Their extensive knowledge in finance, law, industry knowledge, risk management, and strategic vision will play a crucial role in helping Green Matters Technologies succeed through its next growth phase.”New Board Members Include:• Michael Caetano, Chairman: Michael has over 25 years of experience as an executive and entrepreneur. He has worked in various roles in a wide range of industry sectors, giving him a vast knowledge base to wisely lead Green Matters Technologies (GMT) into the future. His passion, expertise, and skills drive him to build clean energy technology solutions to make the world a better place. Michael has led GMT as its CEO since its inception.• Dr. Antoine Chevalier, Director: Sir Dr. Antoine Chevalier, PhD, HP, commands international reverence as a lecturer, author, researcher, and a practitioner of both integrative and functional medicine. His distinguished tenure as an advisor and integrative medical practitioner to eminent personnel at the White House and the Executive Office of the President has been consistent since 2001, contributing to the administrations of Presidents Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden.• Mark Muller: Mark has extensive experience in the financial services industry, beginning with 20 years at LGT Bank AG managing high net worth individuals. For six years Mark acted as a representative for the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Now with RRB Unternehmungsberatung AG, Mark’s advisory services span across asset management, wealth management and structuring, primarily focused in multifamily foundations.• Sylvia Taylor: Silvia Taylor leads the company’s people and culture pillar. With over 15 years of experience as a Human Resources professional, Silvia is known for building high performing teams through strategic organizational design and talent acquisition. She believes that behind every successful company is an engaged and empowered workforce, that embraces innovation while continuously delivering excellence.• Leighton Bocking: Mr. Bocking has over 18 years of experience in capital markets, having served as CEO and director for various organizations. Specializing in corporate financing and structuring, he has played a key role in raising capital, and developing strategic financial solutions. His expertise in navigating market trends and capital structures has enabled him to drive growth and value creation for companies across different industries.With this new strategic leadership team, Green Matters Technologies is poised to build upon its reputation for innovation and expertise in the HVAC marketplace. The diverse perspectives and expertise of the new board members will provide invaluable guidance as the company continues to enhance its offerings and expand its footprint in net zero domestic hot water production.About Green Matters Technologies Inc.Green Matters Technologies (GMT) creates disruptive technology solutions in the HVAC marketplace that are environmentally sustainable and commercially viable. Their “Zero Emission” product lines enable businesses to significantly reduce their carbon footprint while at the same time, deliver substantial energy savings.Traditionally, fossil-fuel powered water heaters provide domestic hot water in a building. GMT’s proprietary heat recovery systems create an endless supply of hot water by capturing and transferring the waste heat from existing heat sources such as district heat, ambient air, or a building’s air conditioning system, at efficiencies up to 610% under full loads.An advantage of GMT’s technology is that is can be easily retrofitted into existing HVAC systems, without the need to remove existing boilers or other machinery.Green Matters Technologies corporate offices and production facilities are located just outside of Vancouver, in Langley, BC, Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.