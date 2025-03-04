Greater Haralson Chamber to Host Marketing Bootcamp for Local Business Owners and Professionals

Empower Your Business with a Comprehensive Four-Part Marketing Masterclass

WACO, GA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the launch of its Marketing Bootcamp, a dynamic four-part masterclass series designed to equip local business owners and professionals with essential marketing skills and strategies to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace. The series kicks off March 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the Wayne Davis Community Room at the Greater Haralson Chamber (70 Murphy Campus Blvd).The Marketing Bootcamp will feature interactive, hands-on sessions led by industry experts, offering practical knowledge and actionable insights to help businesses boost brand awareness, attract customers and drive sales. Each class is designed to tackle key aspects of modern marketing, from emerging trends to branding and content creation.Bootcamp Schedule:Class 1: Marketing Trends & How-Tos for Success – March 19Stay ahead of the game by learning the latest marketing trends and best practices, including how to leverage AI in your day-to-day marketing and business practices. This interactive session, moderated by Amy Parrish of Rhythm Communications, will cover essential "how-tos" for building a strong marketing strategy, adapting to industry changes and maximizing your business’s visibility in 2025. Guest interviewees will include CareTrack Senior Vice President of Revenue Jackie McGuinn and Shelby Wright Whitlock of Georgia Bulldogs Sports Marketing Class 2: Canva 2.0 – Designing Like a Pro – June 11This advanced Canva workshop will teach attendees how to create eye-catching graphics, build a cohesive brand kit and design professional-level marketing material – no graphic design experience needed.Class 3: How to Generate Creative Content to Fill Your Pipeline & Boost Your Sales – Sept. 10This session will show participants how to create engaging, high-quality content that attracts leads and converts them into customers. From social media posts and videos to blogs and email campaigns, attendees will leave with a content strategy that works.Class 4: How to Brand Your Business – Dec. 10Your brand is more than just a logo, it’s your identity. In this session, participants will learn how to develop a strong, consistent brand that resonates with their target audience. The class will cover messaging, visuals, storytelling and how to create a lasting impression that sets businesses apart.The cost for the full four-session series is $150, offering a $50 savings, or participants can attend individual classes for $50 each. Seats are limited, so early registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, contact Elizabeth Langley at elangley@haralson.org or visit www.haralson.org ABOUTThe Greater Haralson Chamber, the largest business organization in Haralson County, serves as the pillar for business advocacy and growth in West Georgia. It oversees the county’s Development Authority and actively fosters business growth, workforce development and community advocacy. Committed to positively impacting businesses through local, state and national advocacy, it regularly seeks ways to enhance business environments. The Chamber also showcases members to visitors, playing a vital role in connecting businesses through initiatives like Grand Openings, Red Carpet services, networking events, seminars and online communities. Visit haralson.org for more information and to contact the Chamber.

