Basic Education hands over desks in North West, 3 Mar

Basic Education Department partners with Akani Simbine Foundation and Richard Mille to handover desks to North West learners

The Department of Basic will on Monday 03 March 2025, in partnership with the Akani Simbine Foundation and Richard Mille, handover School desks to the Tsunyane Primary School, at Legalong Village, Rustenburg. Championed through the Departments Rural Education Directorate, the handover, made possible through a partnership with the Akani Simbine Foundation and MiDesk Global, will bring joy to the learners of the Rustenburg Community and give further impetus to the Departments goal of enhancing access, equity and quality in rural schools.

Through the assistance and innovation of MiDesk Global, the handover of functional desks and chairs, fitted with USB charging ports will provide relief to the learners of the school.

Members of the Media are Invited to attend the handover as follows:

Date: Monday 03 March 2024

Time: 08h00

Venue: Tsunyane Primary School, Legalong Village, Rustenburg

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546

