Wellness Company Donates Emergency Medications to Frontline Farm Workers to Protect Against Bird Flu

American farmers, on the front-line of the developing bird flu disaster, need to be safe. The time to act is now, which is why TWC is stepping up

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, The Wellness Company, announced that it was launching a program to donate critical medication to farmers at risk from the bird flu.“American farmers – who are on the front-line of the developing bird flu disaster – need to know that they can keep themselves, their families and their workers safe. We can’t simply wait on the government to get it right, the time to act is now, which is why The Wellness Company is stepping up to make this happen,” said Foster Coulson, Founder and Chairman of The Wellness CompanyThe Bird Flu kit, which The Wellness Company will donate to farmers absolutely free of cost, will include medications recommended by our Chief Medical Board to treat the bird flu including: generic Z-Pak, generic Tamiflu, Povidone-Iodide spray, and Povidone-Iodide gargle.The current approach to combatting the Bird Flu (H5N1), which includes the mass culling of poultry flocks, has been an abject failure, doing absolutely nothing to contain the spread of the virus while dramatically driving up the cost of eggs.After the discovery of a new – more deadly – strain of bird flu in a human, Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company, made it clear, “the recent D1.1 variant of the bird flu has escalated the risk of human infection and severe disease. We could be on the cusp of outbreaks in man with severe disease and human-to-human transmission.”“Instead of ineffective and counterproductive measures like mass depopulation or experimental mRNA injections, efforts should focus on selective culling of test positive sick birds and breeding for natural immunity, ensuring that poultry populations develop resistance to the virus without driving rapid viral evolution,” said Dr. McCullough.“Public health measures should also emphasize accessible preventative solutions, such as iodine-based nasal sprays and gargles, which hold promise in bird flu transmission and human infection,” continued McCullough. “Distribution of safe and FDA-approved and readily available treatments like Tamiflu and Z-Pak should also be emphasized.”“The Wellness Company has the ability to come to the immediate aid of critical food suppliers with both prevention measures and FDA-approved treatment regimens. Our goal is a pre-emptive intervention that averts a crisis entirely, and allows us to protect the family farm in the process,” said Dr. Kelly Victory, Chief of Emergency and Disaster Medicine for The Wellness Company.“The Bird Flu emergency kit reflects the kind of safe and readily available existing treatments that should be distributed to the most at-risk individuals,” continued Coulson. “Which is exactly why we are acting today to donate these medications to our front-line farmers.”“We don’t need expensive, unnecessary and experimental vaccines, we don’t need the mass culling of livestock that only drives up the cost of food for average Americans, and we can’t simply sit back and hope that the government and the healthcare bureaucracy finally gets it right,” concluded Peter Gillooly, CEO of The Wellness Company. “Which is why we at The Wellness Company are acting to put American farmers first!”American farmers can visit the website www.twc.health/farms and fill out the required information to receive the free Bird Flu emergency kit.The Wellness Company is the global leader in building a parallel healthcare system. Since it launched, The Wellness Company has helped more than 1 million Americans prepare for any and all healthcare challenges and to take control of their own well-being.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.