PA FITNESS ALLIANCE URGES SUPPORT FOR HB 453 PROTECTING GYMS THAT ABIDE BY HEALTH REGULATIONS FROM UNNECESSARY SHUTDOWNS

NEWTOWN, PA, USA, March 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Pennsylvania Fitness Alliance released a letter urging support for Pennsylvania House Bill 453, sponsored by Rep. Torren Ecker (R).Along with the letter, which can be found here - https://pafitnessalliance.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/PA-Fitness-Alliance-Support-House-Bill-453-1.pdf , Jim Worthington, on behalf of the Pennsylvania Fitness Alliance, issued the following statement:“We thank Rep. Ecker and the other co-sponsors of HB. 453 for introducing this important piece of legislation. The fitness industry is a key part of Pennsylvania’s healthcare infrastructure and should be protected.“This legislation provides a waiver to the fitness industry, in the event of another COVID shutdown, providing a gym or health club is limited to 50% maximum occupancy, has a documented plan for safely reopening and is adhering to all the mitigation measures defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and the Department of Health.“Gyms and health clubs that abide by the CDC, OSHA and Department of Health standards for safety should never be subject to closures by the Governor. Decisions should be guided by the science and the experts, not the whims of one individual.“We urge the General Assembly to pass this legislation and protect the health and welfare of the people of Pennsylvania.”###