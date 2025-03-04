California Governor Candidate Sharifah Hardie Advocates for More DEI Within Republican Party

California Governor candidate Sharifah Hardie calls for greater diversity and inclusion within the Republican Party to strengthen its future.

I walk into GOP rooms and don’t see people who look like me, or any people of color for that matter and that's a problem.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold and groundbreaking statement, Sharifah Hardie, California Governor candidate, calls for a rebranding of the Republican Party with a focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) to better reflect the diverse communities it serves. Hardie emphasizes that embracing a wider audience is essential for expanding the party’s membership and securing its future success."During my time at Republican meetings, I’ve often encountered discussions around ending initiatives like Cesar Chavez Day or Black History Month—topics that, while important to some, divert attention from the real issues we should be focusing on. What’s truly important is addressing the pressing challenges all California face, such as reducing inflation, ensuring access to food for our families, and creating a safe environment where all Californians can thrive. These are the issues that demand our time, energy, and resources—issues that unite us rather than divide us.""When I walk into these rooms, I don’t see people who look like me, or many people of color, for that matter. And that’s a problem. If the Republican Party wants to remain relevant and grow its base, it needs to open the doors wider for people from all walks of life and send the message that everyone is welcome. A more diverse party will not only reflect the communities we aim to serve, but it will also foster a broader appeal and ensure that we address the issues that matter most to all Californians."Hardie's call for greater diversity within the GOP stands in stark contrast to many Republican leaders who are prioritizing the dismantling of anything DEI. This comes amid the ongoing national debate over DEI policies, with figures like Elon Musk and President Donald Trump expressing concerns about unqualified DEI hires and the alleged misuse of millions in taxpayer dollars due to DEI initiatives. However, Hardie, a Black Republican politician, offers a unique perspective shaped by her own experiences within the party.During her 2024 Senate race, Hardie received strong support from the Republican base, although many took issue to her DEI support. However, her position as a Republican candidate, particularly her support for the principles championed by President Trump, led to pushback from some members of her own community. Despite the harsh criticism and personal attacks, Hardie has remained steadfast in her belief that the Republican Party offers the best path forward for the future of California."I've been insulted, unfriended, and subjected to nasty emails because people of my own race view my affiliation with the Republican Party—especially as a MAGA supporter—as a betrayal," she reflects. "But for me, my decision to join the Republican Party wasn’t about identity politics. It was about aligning with a party that champions core values like putting God first, prioritizing family, supporting American-made products, advocating for less government oversight, and upholding a strong commitment to law and order. These are the values I know will help California thrive."Hardie is particularly vocal about the challenges California businesses face with exorbitant operating fees and burdensome regulations. She strongly believes that less government interference and an environment that nurtures job growth will allow California’s economy to rebound and flourish."California businesses are struggling, and the high taxes and fees imposed by the state government make it even harder for entrepreneurs to succeed," Hardie says. "The Republican Party's principles of supporting businesses, creating jobs, and faith is what will allow California to become competitive again."Despite her strong convictions, Hardie recognizes that the Republican Party must evolve if it hopes to continue making a significant impact. "If we can't agree on diversity, can we at least agree on unity?" she asks. "If we don’t change and adapt, we will lose the opportunity to be a party of the future. I believe that a rebranding of the GOP, where diversity is key to ensuring that the party remains vibrant, relevant, and able to serve the entire population, not just a select few."As Hardie champions a more inclusive and diverse Republican Party, she invites individuals from all walks of life to join the movement and make their voices heard. "If we truly want to see meaningful change and uphold the values that will help California thrive, it's essential for people of all races to get involved and vote," Hardie emphasizes. "I understand that it can be difficult to trust that leaders like President Trump have our best interests in mind. For me, it was watching Lara Trump's interview on * The Breakfast Club * that ultimately solidified my support for Trump.""I watched President Trump campaign, particularly during his last debate, I remember shouting at the screen, 'Trump needs more Black friends.' Without diverse voices, it’s hard for the party to fully understand or represent the challenges facing Black Americans, Latino communities, and other minorities. It’s not just about appearance or optics; it’s about creating policies that genuinely reflect the needs of all Americans. If the GOP truly wants to represent everyone, it needs to embrace diversity in its ranks—ensuring that people of color have a seat at the table. By doing so, the party can evolve, resonate with a wider audience, and be more effective in addressing the issues that matter to all communities."As California faces a pivotal moment in its political history, Hardie’s leadership and call for a more inclusive Republican Party may be the catalyst needed to reshape the GOP’s image and appeal to a wider, more diverse electorate.To register to vote and become part of this vital movement, visit: https://registertovote.ca.gov For more information about Sharifah Hardie’s campaign, to volunteer or to make a donation, please visit: https://www.SharifahHardieforGovernor.com ### About Sharifah Hardie:Sharifah Hardie is a California Governor candidate, political leader, and advocate for positive change within the Republican Party. A dedicated public servant with a passion for entrepreneurship, job creation, and economic growth, Hardie believes that the future of California lies in creating a more inclusive, diverse, and prosperous state for all.

