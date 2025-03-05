See Dymax Advanced Light-Curing Technologies for Electronics Assembly at IPC APEX

Dymax Light-Cure Materials for Advanced Printed Circuit Board Electronics

Materials Address Common Issues with Outgassing, Structural Integrity, and Performance in Critical Printed Circuit Board Applications

TORRINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dymax , a leading manufacturer of rapid and light-curing materials and equipment, will be at the IPC APEX 2025 trade show in Anaheim, CA, on March 18-20, in booth 2305, exhibiting their latest UV/LED light-curing solutions for the electronics industry.Dymax will introduce a new adhesive designed to minimize low outgassing and low ionic content contamination, ensuring higher reliability for critical applications. Conformal coatings, encapsulants, gaskets, and maskants for the aerospace and defense, consumer wearables, and automotive markets will also be displayed.The light-curable materials to be featured can help resolve engineering challenges associated with board-level printed circuit boards and components, such as performance under extreme environments, fluctuating conditions, outgassing, and structural stability and movement issues. A Dymax BlueWaveMX-150 high-intensity LED spot curing system will be in the booth to aid with demonstrations of various adhesive, coating, and encapsulating products.Materials to be shown include:• Adhesive with NASA ASTM E595 Low Outgassing and Mil-Std 883 Method 5011 Low Ionic Content approvals• Encapsulants formulated without IBOA and low skin-sensitizing ingredients for consumer wearables• SpeedMaskmaskant for PCB protection before conformal coating and wave solder applications• Protective coating resin with Dymax Encompasstechnology for visual cure confirmation and post-cure inspectionDr. Aysegul Kascatan Nebioglu will present on conformal coatings for consumer wearables on Wednesday, March 19th, during the 9:30-11:30 AM Technical Conference session S16: Protective Coatings Join her to gain insights into light-curable conformal coatings that enhance circuit board reliability in next-generation wearable tech while addressing skin sensitivity and durability challenges.Visitors to the booth will be able to discuss their electronics projects in detail with Dymax technical representatives.

