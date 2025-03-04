Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Arizona Achieves Consecutive Year National Award Winner Status from Penntek Coatings

Galaxy Concrete Coatings Garage Floor Coatings Lifetime Guarantee on Residential Coatings

Arizona Locations in Chandler and Tucson Contribute to Back-to-Back Wins, Demonstrating Unmatched Excellence in Concrete Coatings

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Arizona, with offices in Chandler and Tucson, is celebrating a significant achievement: being named the National Dealer of the Year by Penntek Coatings for the second consecutive year. This recognition underscores the company's consistent dedication to excellence, quality, and customer satisfaction throughout both 2023 and 2024.

The award, presented by Penntek Coatings, a leading manufacturer of high-performance polyaspartic concrete coating products, is not given lightly. In 2023, Galaxy Concrete Coatings earned the title by demonstrating exceptional growth, consistently high customer satisfaction scores, and a commitment to utilizing Penntek products with expert precision. This included surpassing sales targets, implementing innovative marketing strategies, and maintaining a near-perfect customer feedback record.

Building upon that success, Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Arizona continued to raise the bar in 2024. They further refined their installation processes, invested in advanced training for their technicians, and expanded their service offerings. Their commitment to utilizing the Penntek system to its fullest potential, combined with a strong focus on customer communication and project management, resulted in another year of outstanding performance and a repeat win. This back-to-back achievement highlights their ability to not only achieve excellence but to sustain and improve upon it.

Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Arizona offers a comprehensive range of high-quality Penntek products, ensuring long-lasting durability and protection for concrete surfaces. Their expertise in surface preparation, application, and customer consultation allows them to provide tailored solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial projects. Whether it's a garage floor, patio, or industrial warehouse, Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Arizona delivers superior results, backed by a lifetime guarantee on residential coatings.

“Achieving this award for the second year in a row is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team across Arizona," said Daniel McGrew, a key leader at Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Arizona. "We didn't just rest on our laurels after winning in 2023. We doubled down on our commitment to quality, customer service, and continuous improvement. This recognition from Penntek Coatings validates our efforts and reinforces our position as the leading provider of concrete coating solutions in Arizona.”

About Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Arizona:

Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Arizona is a consecutive year national award winning leading provider of concrete coating solutions in the state, specializing in the application of high-quality Penntek products. They serve residential, commercial, and industrial customers, offering a wide range of solutions for transforming and protecting concrete surfaces. With offices in Greater Phoenix and Tucson, and a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, they provide expert guidance and support to ensure every project is completed to the highest standards across Arizona.

Galaxy Concrete Coatings - Learn more about how we take your Arizona Concrete Floors Out of this World!

