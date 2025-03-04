Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Cincinnati Celebrates National Award Win, Solidifying Local Leadership

Lifetime Guarantee on Residential Coatings Galaxy Concrete Coatings Garage Floor Coatings

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Cincinnati, a premier provider of concrete floor coating solutions serving the greater Cincinnati area, is proud to announce its participation in the national recognition as Galaxy Concrete Coatings has been named the National Dealer of the Year for the second consecutive year by Penntek Coatings. This prestigious award highlights the company’s exceptional performance, unwavering commitment to quality, and dedication to customer satisfaction throughout 2023 and 2024.

Building on the national success, Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Cincinnati continues to elevate the standard for concrete coatings in the local market. The branch's consistent delivery of cutting-edge Penntek products, combined with a strong focus on innovation and customer service, has solidified its position as a leading provider within a 50-mile radius of Cincinnati.

Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Cincinnati offers a comprehensive range of high-quality Penntek floor coating products, ensuring long-lasting durability and protection for concrete surfaces. Their expertise in surface preparation, application, and customer consultation allows them to provide tailored solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial projects. Whether it's a Cincinnati garage floor, patio, or industrial warehouse, Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Cincinnati delivers superior results, backed by a lifetime guarantee on residential coatings.

“We are incredibly excited that the national organization has won this award, and we are proud to be a part of it. This recognition from Penntek Coatings reflects our dedication to providing Cincinnati and the surrounding areas with the best possible concrete coating solutions and customer service,” said David Dgebaudze, owner of Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Cincinnati. “Being able to offer such a high-quality product and service to our local customers is what drives us, and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts.”

Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Cincinnati serves customers within a 50-mile radius of Cincinnati, OH, providing expert guidance and support to ensure every project is completed to the highest standards.

About Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Cincinnati:

Galaxy Concrete Coatings of Cincinnati is a leading provider of concrete coating solutions in the greater Cincinnati area, specializing in the application of high-quality Penntek Polyaspartic floor coating products. They serve residential, commercial, and industrial customers, offering a wide range of solutions for transforming and protecting concrete surfaces. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, they provide expert guidance and support to ensure every project is completed to the highest standards.

