McClain & Associates Expands 3PL Services with New Warehouse and Tech Platform

New Maryland Heights HQ and technology platform deliver flexible, value-added services including warehousing and cross-docking.

This expansion is a direct reflection of our success, which is built on a commitment to innovation, deepening expertise, and our dedication to unmatched, 24/7 customer service.” — Dan McClain

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- McClain & Associates Announces Major Expansion and Relocation, Bolstering 3PL Capabilities with New Technology and Warehouse Space

McClain & Associates, a leading non-asset based third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), and intermodal services, today announced two significant milestones: the relocation of its corporate headquarters and the launch of a new, feature-rich website.

The company's new facility is located at: 11800 Adie Rd, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

This strategic move supports McClain’s consistent double-digit annual growth since its founding in 1995 and reinforces its dedication to providing flexible, full-service logistics solutions to its clients.

New Capabilities Enhance Service-First Model

The core element of the new headquarters is the inclusion of dedicated warehouse space, a strategic addition that expands McClain’s service offerings beyond traditional 3PL management. This new capability allows McClain to deliver flexible, hands-on service and integrate highly desirable value-added services that many non-asset-based providers cannot offer.

Integrated Services now available include:

Warehousing combined with transportation management.

Cross-docking and efficient freight transfer.

Reworking and specialized product handling.

Final mile solutions for complete delivery coverage.

Unveiling a Customizable Digital Platform

In conjunction with the move, McClain & Associates has officially launched its new website, available at https://mcclainltd.com/. The site showcases the company’s customizable technology integrations, which empower clients with real-time visibility, competitive pricing, and streamlined operations across their entire supply chain network.

“McClain has proven its resilience, not only enduring but thriving through changing economic landscapes by growing at a consistent double-digit pace annually since our conception in 1995,” said Dan McClain, President. “This expansion is a direct reflection of our success, which is built on a commitment to innovation, deepening expertise, and our dedication to unmatched, 24/7 customer service.”

The new facility and technology platform position McClain & Associates to further exceed evolving marketplace demands, ensuring freight arrives on time, every time, even as supply chains grow more complex.

About McClain & Associates

McClain & Associates is a non-asset based third-party logistics (3PL) provider offering truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), and intermodal transportation services. Founded in 1995, the company leverages advanced technology and a dedicated team to provide customized logistics and supply chain management solutions, competitive pricing, and exceptional, 24/7 customer service.

Contact:

Sean McClain

McClain & Associates

(636) 896-0085

https://mcclainltd.com/

Why McClain & Associates? A family-owned, non-asset-based 3PL.

