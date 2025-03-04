DR. PAM ARNELL TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S SERIES HIGHLIGHTING AMERICAN WOMEN

The series captures the true stories of women who impact law enforcement, first responders, and veteran communities and serve as a source of inspiration.

COLUMBIA, TN, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philanthropist Trudy Jacobson has been a longtime voice for American women. After highlighting the stories of countless women who have accomplished incredible personal and professional goals, Trudy has expanded her work to highlight women who impact the veteran, first responder, and law enforcement community - aptly called the Great American Warrior series.Dr. Pam Arnell of the nonprofit organization 22Zero.org is the latest to be featured as a Great American Warrior. Dr. Arnell has earned a spot as one of Trudy Jacobson’s Great American Warriors for her commitment to mental health improvement among the veteran and first responder community.“Dr. Pamela Arnell’s story is one of resilience and determination. She is committed to helping our heroes who protect our communities and our nation,” Trudy Jacobson said.Dr. Arnell is the Executive Director of 22Zero. 22Zero’s mission is to heal and train veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families using a non-invasive, non-clinical, peer-to-peer, holistic intervention to save lives and families of our heroes while ending suicide and trauma.Dr. Arnell feels compelled to help others, especially because of the community she is in.“I have many family members who were veterans or first responders that had trauma, and they were not able to get the help or healing they deserved,” she said.One such person was someone closest to her, her late husband Jerome, who passed away from cancer associated with burn pits he was exposed to during Operation Desert Storm.“My husband served in Desert Storm and had trauma, and a colleague, Nick, worked with Jerome at an event we attended. Nick ran him through the healing process and was able to make the last few years of his life a blessing,” she said. “The night after Nick worked with Jerome was the first night he slept all night and was able to sleep without nightmares related to his time in Desert Storm. He was able to sleep without nightmares up until he passed away in July of 2023.”As Executive Director for 22Zero, Dr. Arnell will continue to spread the message of hope and healing to serve the heroes who served all of us.Her inspirational story of committing her life to help veterans and first responders is why she became one of Trudy Jacobson’s Great American Warriors.Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WARRIOR are also on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.#For media inquiries, contact Allison Pagliughi at allison@thesilentpartnermarketing.com or 866.432.6456.

