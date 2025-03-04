Ampure Announces Manoj Karwa as Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Global EV Charging Solutions

Manoj Karwa, CEO, Ampure

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampure, a pioneer in electric vehicle (EV) and industrial charging solutions, backed by Transom Capital Group, is excited to announce the appointment of Manoj Karwa as its Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Karwa will spearhead Ampure’s strategic vision, foster growth and partnerships, and champion its mission to propel sustainable transportation worldwide through innovative, reliable, and accessible charging solutions.

With over 15 years of extensive experience in the EV sector, Karwa possesses deep expertise in infrastructure, electric drive systems, power electronics, and battery management. His leadership is expected to usher Ampure into an exciting new chapter of growth.

A dynamic entrepreneur, Karwa has guided three renewable energy companies through successful sales. Most notably, he played a key role in the leadership team responsible for the acquisition of Rhombus Energy Solutions (Rhombus) by BorgWarner. He has also held management positions at leading organizations, such as Elektrobit, EVBox, Leviton Manufacturing, and General Motors.

"Manoj is the ideal leader to harness Ampure’s unique technological strengths and customer centricity, as well as its robust organizational and financial infrastructure," said Steven Van Camp, Operating Partner of Transom Capital. "His experience across the EV ecosystem—spanning charging hardware, software, and infrastructure—combined with his proven ability to scale innovative energy companies, will be instrumental as Ampure further expands its position in the global EV charging market, supporting the transition to a sustainable transportation future globally."

“I am honored to join Ampure as CEO,” remarked Karwa. “With over one million chargers supplied to global automakers and nearly 30,000 industrial chargers delivered, Ampure stands apart. The company’s innovative, reliable, and accessible charging solutions seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructures. This is an exhilarating time in the EV industry, and I’m eager to collaborate with our talented team to accelerate advancements in this space and seize the opportunities ahead.”

Karwa holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University, a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University, and an MBA from the University of Michigan. He also serves as a Board Member of the University of Michigan Economic Growth Institute.

About Ampure:

Ampure empowers EV drivers to effortlessly electrify their journeys through innovative and practical charging solutions. The company excels in developing, engineering, and manufacturing best-in-class charging solutions across North America and Europe, drawing on a century of expertise and practical know-how, while leading the charge towards accessibility. Ampure provides EV drivers with the freedom to plug in and charge anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit www.ampure.com.

About Transom Capital Group:

Transom Capital Group is an operations-focused private equity firm that seeks value-oriented investments in the middle market. The firm strives to create long-term value by partnering with established businesses and helping them navigate transformative growth. Transom’s functional pattern recognition, access to capital, and ARMORSM Value Creation Process, combined with management’s industry expertise, drive improved operational efficiency, top-line growth, cultural transformation, and distinctive outcomes. Transom is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. For more information, please visit: https://transomcap.com/

